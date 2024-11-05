What Should BYU Football Fans Know About the College Football Playoff?
The College Football Playoff (CFP) is about to enter a new era, and BYU is in prime position to take full advantage. With the CFP expanded from four to twelve teams, the 2024 season opens up opportunities for teams like BYU to make a splash. BYU's huge season so far in the Big 12 has positioned the Cougars at the top of the conference standings, currently with the best odds of winning the Big 12 title.
What to Expect from the New CFP Structure
The new twelve-team CFP format kicks off with the first official rankings reveal on Tuesday, Nov. 5, airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. Updated rankings will follow each Tuesday until the final Selection Day on Dec. 8, where the complete playoff bracket will be announced.
Under this expanded structure, the CFP will include the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams, regardless of conference. This shift offers greater access to the playoffs for teams that may not have cracked the top four but have still shown elite-level play—teams like BYU, which, as a member of the Big 12, now competes for one of those coveted top five spots. The highest-ranked four conference champions will receive a first-round bye, with seeds five through twelve facing off in campus-hosted matchups.
BYU’s Path to the Playoffs
For BYU, this season has been nothing short of miraculous. According to FPI, BYU’s championship potential has increased, with their chances of winning the Big 12 now at 36.3%.
An undefeated season in the Big 12 would place BYU in a strong position for the CFP selection, giving the Cougars complete control over their own destiny. But even if BYU loses, they could still get an at-large bid due to their strength of resume.
The Impact of Weekly CFP Rankings
The first CFP ranking show will be an initial heat check for BYU’s playoff hopes, showing where the team stacks up. The weekly updates will show us how the committee views BYU’s performance within the broader playoff picture.
With the CFP’s expanded field, BYU fans have plenty of reason to be excited. The new format gives more competitive teams like BYU a fair shot at the title, and the Cougars’ success in the Big 12 strengthens their claim to national recognition. With every win, they’re proving they belong on the biggest stage college football has to offer.