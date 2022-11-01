What the Analytics are Saying About BYU's Chances against Boise State

BYU needs to win two of its last three games to reach bowl eligibility. Following a loss to East Carolina, BYU is desperately searching for a bounce-back win against rival Boise State. Today, we look at what some of the analytics are saying about BYU's chances to beat the Broncos on the road.

SP+

SP+, a predictive model managed by ESPN's Bill Connelly, expects a close game between BYU and Boise State. SP+ gives BYU a 37% chance to win with an expected final score of 29-23 in favor of the Broncos.

ESPN FPI

FPI is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances against Boise State. FPI gives BYU a 35% chance to win on Saturday night.

Odds and Betting Line

As of this writing, BYU is a 7.5-point underdog against Boise State and the money line is at BYU +240. At +240, the implied probability of a BYU win is 29.4%.

CFB Graphs

Parker from CFB Graphs does an excellent job covering college football from an analytical perspective. His model gives BYU a 26% chance to win with an expected final score of 38-29.

BYU's defensive struggles have been well documented after the Cougars allowed 52 points against the Razorbacks and 41 points against Liberty. The BYU defense showed slight improvements against ECU last week.

Perhaps most surprising has been the offensive struggles in October. The Cougar offense will face a tough test against Boise State on Saturday night. By various metrics, Boise State has one of the better defenses in the country. The Broncos allow the fewest passing yards in the country, and they are also a top 15 run defense. For BYU to have a chance to beat Boise State, the offense will need to look better than it did in October.

