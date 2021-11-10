Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

On Tuesday, the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. The Cougars, who were ranked no. 15 last week, moved up one spot to no. 14. Although it might be slim, BYU still has an outside shot at a NY6 bowl. Last week, we wrote about where BYU would need to be ranked this year to qualify for a NY6 bowl. In short, BYU will need win out first and foremost. Then they will need multiple dominoes to fall in their favor.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, BYU will need to move up at least a spot or two each week on average. That mission was accomplished last week. Therefore, monitoring the teams surrounding BYU in the polls will be a major storyline in November.

As always, there are multiple games that will impact BYU's standing in the College Football Playoff rankings this weekend.

#7 Michigan State: If Michigan State is going to drop below BYU in the rankings, the Spartans probably need to lose two of their last three games. They have Maryland, Ohio State, and Penn State left on the schedule. Michigan State has an 88% chance to beat Maryland this weekend according to ESPN FPI.

#8 Oklahoma: Oklahoma can do BYU multiple favors this month as they take on Baylor and Oklahoma State. They have a 68% chance to Beat Baylor on Saturday.

#9 Notre Dame: According to ESPN FPI, Notre Dame has a 55% chance to beat Virginia this weekend. This game will likely hinge on the status of Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong, who left the BYU game with a rib injury, is day-to-day according to local reports.

#10 Oklahoma State: TCU is coming off a big win over Baylor. Can the Horned Frogs do it again this weekend against Oklahoma State? Oklahoma State hosts TCU on Saturday.

#11 Texas A&M: Texas A&M travels to #15 Ole Miss this weekend. The Aggies have a 45% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. Regardless of outcome, this game probably won't impact BYU's ranking this week. With a win, A&M would stay ahead of BYU in the rankings. With a loss, Ole Miss would most likely leapfrog BYU.

#12 Wake Forest: Wake Forest takes on #16 NC State this weekend. This game is very similar to Texas A&M-Ole Miss. If Wake Forest loses, NC State could leapfrog BYU in the rankings.

#13 Baylor: As of the latest rankings, Baylor is directly competing with BYU for an at-large spot. BYU needs Baylor to lose again, and the Bears face a tough challenge this Saturday against Oklahoma. The Bears have a 32% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#14 BYU: BYU has a bye this weekend.

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by a teams that win big games on Saturday.

#15 Ole Miss: See #11 Texas A&M.

#16 NC State: See #12 Wake Forest.

#17 Auburn: Auburn still has a game against Alabama on the schedule, so the Tigers will probably lose again in November. It wouldn't hurt, however, if Auburn lost to Mississippi State this weekend.

#18 Wisconsin: Even though Wisconsin has three losses already, it wouldn't hurt if they lost once more this month. They take on Northwestern on Saturday.

#19 Purdue: Purdue is a unique team. They already have three losses, but they have two wins over top-five teams. Because their wins are so great, they are a threat to BYU until they lose a fourth game. They have another opportunity to tally a win over a top five team this weekend against #4 Ohio State. It would probably benefit BYU in the long run if Ohio State beat Purdue.

