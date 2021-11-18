Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

The third edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. The Cougars, who were ranked no. 14 last week, stayed at no. 14 after a bye this weekend. Although it might be slim, BYU still has an outside shot at a NY6 bowl. A few weeks ago, we wrote about where BYU would need to be ranked this year to qualify for a NY6 bowl. In short, BYU will need win out first and foremost. Then they will need multiple dominoes to fall in their favor.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, BYU will need to move up at least two more spots to qualify for a NY6 bowl. Therefore, monitoring the teams surrounding BYU in the polls will be a major storyline over the next few weeks.

As always, there are multiple games that will impact BYU's standing in the College Football Playoff rankings this weekend.

#7 Michigan State: Michigan State travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State this weekend. The Spartans have only a 14% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. Even with a loss, Michigan State would likely remain ahead of BYU. However, a loss to Ohio State could make them vulnerable to drop below BYU with another loss to Penn State the following weekend.

#8 Notre Dame: Notre Dame is a heavy favorite over Georgia Tech this weekend.

#9 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State travels to Texas Tech this weekend. They have a 78% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

Like Michigan State, Oklahoma State likely wouldn't drop below BYU with a loss on Saturday. It would, however, make them vulnerable to drop below BYU the following weekend with another loss to Oklahoma.

#10 Wake Forest: Wake Forest travels to Clemson this weekend. Clemson is currently favored by 4.5 points.

#11 Baylor: Baylor travels to Kansas State this weekend. Baylor has a 56% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#12 Ole Miss: Ole Miss is a heavy favorite over Vanderbilt. It could really help BYU if Ole Miss loses one more game this season, but that appears unlikely this week.

#13 Oklahoma: Oklahoma looks to rebound from last week's loss to Baylor against Iowa State. The Sooners have a 66% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#14 BYU: BYU needs to beat Georgia Southern.

As always, teams that win big games could leapfrog BYU in the rankings.

#15 Wisconsin: Wisconsin hosts Nebraska this weekend. The Badgers have a 70% chance to win according to FPI.

#16 Texas A&M: Texas A&M hosts Prairie View A&M. On the bright side, a win over Prairie View A&M probably won't be enough for the committee to justify moving Texas A&M ahead of BYU in the rankings.

#17 Iowa: Fewer teams fell faster from grace than Iowa this season. However, the Hawkeyes still only have two losses on the season and are an outside threat to BYU. It would help if they lost one more game. They take on Illinois this weekend.

