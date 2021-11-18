Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

    The third edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday
    Author:

    On Tuesday, the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. The Cougars, who were ranked no. 14 last week, stayed at no. 14 after a bye this weekend. Although it might be slim, BYU still has an outside shot at a NY6 bowl. A few weeks ago, we wrote about where BYU would need to be ranked this year to qualify for a NY6 bowl. In short, BYU will need win out first and foremost. Then they will need multiple dominoes to fall in their favor.

    BYU vs Idaho State Keanu Hill

    With two weeks remaining in the regular season, BYU will need to move up at least two more spots to qualify for a NY6 bowl. Therefore, monitoring the teams surrounding BYU in the polls will be a major storyline over the next few weeks.

    As always, there are multiple games that will impact BYU's standing in the College Football Playoff rankings this weekend.

    College Football Playoff Rankings: Week Eleven

    #7 Michigan State: Michigan State travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State this weekend. The Spartans have only a 14% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. Even with a loss, Michigan State would likely remain ahead of BYU. However, a loss to Ohio State could make them vulnerable to drop below BYU with another loss to Penn State the following weekend.

    #8 Notre Dame: Notre Dame is a heavy favorite over Georgia Tech this weekend.

    #9 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State travels to Texas Tech this weekend. They have a 78% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

    Like Michigan State, Oklahoma State likely wouldn't drop below BYU with a loss on Saturday. It would, however, make them vulnerable to drop below BYU the following weekend with another loss to Oklahoma.

    #10 Wake Forest: Wake Forest travels to Clemson this weekend. Clemson is currently favored by 4.5 points.

    #11 Baylor: Baylor travels to Kansas State this weekend. Baylor has a 56% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

    Read More

    #12 Ole Miss: Ole Miss is a heavy favorite over Vanderbilt. It could really help BYU if Ole Miss loses one more game this season, but that appears unlikely this week.

    #13 Oklahoma: Oklahoma looks to rebound from last week's loss to Baylor against Iowa State. The Sooners have a 66% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

    #14 BYU: BYU needs to beat Georgia Southern.

    As always, teams that win big games could leapfrog BYU in the rankings.

    #15 Wisconsin: Wisconsin hosts Nebraska this weekend. The Badgers have a 70% chance to win according to FPI.

    #16 Texas A&M: Texas A&M hosts Prairie View A&M. On the bright side, a win over Prairie View A&M probably won't be enough for the committee to justify moving Texas A&M ahead of BYU in the rankings.

    #17 Iowa: Fewer teams fell faster from grace than Iowa this season. However, the Hawkeyes still only have two losses on the season and are an outside threat to BYU. It would help if they lost one more game. They take on Illinois this weekend.

    Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

    Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

    Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

    Instagram - @BYU_SI

    BYU vs Idaho State Keanu Hill

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

    The third edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday

    24 seconds ago
    BYU vs Idaho State Navy Midnight Virgil uniforms

    Four Dominoes That Must Fall if BYU is Going to Make a NY6 Bowl

    With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, BYU's path to a NY6 bowl is coming into focus

    20 hours ago
    Fousseyni Traore BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    Three Takeaways from BYU's Dominant Victory Over Oregon

    BYU's victory over #12 Oregon on Tuesday night turned historic

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17063119_168390393_lowres

    Four-Star OL Spencer Fano Talks BYU Visit

    Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 signee Logan Fano

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17151917_168390393_lowres

    KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    BYU basketball takes on #12 Oregon on Tuesday night

    Nov 16, 2021
    Lorenzo Fauatea vs Wisconsin

    Lorenzo Fauatea Talks Loudest Road Venues and His Favorite Play

    Lorenzo Fauatea takes fans behind stage in another edition of five questions with Fauatea

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17013454_168390393_lowres

    Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 11

    The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl

    Nov 13, 2021
    Caleb Lohner vs San Diego State

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs San Diego State

    BYU and San Diego State tip off at 7 PM MST

    Nov 12, 2021