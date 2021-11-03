Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Where BYU Can Move Up in the College Football Playoff Rankings this Week

    For the second consecutive season, BYU is ranked in the top 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. The 7-2 Cougars were ranked #15 in the first rankings of the 2021 college football season. Although it might be slim, BYU still has an outside shot at a NY6 bowl after being ranked in the top 15. Yesterday, we wrote about where BYU would need to be ranked this year to qualify for a NY6 bowl. In short, BYU will need win out first and foremost. Then they will need multiple dominoes to fall in their favor.

    With four weeks remaining in the regular season, BYU will need to move up at least a spot or two each week on average. Therefore, monitoring the teams surrounding BYU  in the polls will be a major storyline in November.

    As always, there are multiple games that will impact BYU's standing in the College Football Playoff rankings this weekend.

    College Football Playoff Rankings: Week Nine

    #7 Michigan: After allowing a comeback against rival Michigan State last week, the Wolverines will look to bounce back against Indiana. ESPN FPI gives Michigan a 92% chance to beat Indiana.

    #8 Oklahoma: Oklahoma has a bye this week. The Sooners travel to Waco to take on Baylor the following week in a very important game.

    #9 Wake Forest: According to ESPN FPI, Wake Forest will be an underdog three times over the next three weeks. The Demon Deacons start that three-game stand at North Carolina where they have a 45% chance to win.

    #10 Notre Dame: Notre Dame has a 96% chance to beat Navy this weekend. The most difficult remaining test for the Fighting Irish will come the following week at Virginia.

    #11 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State could end up being a team that directly competes with BYU for an at-large spot. The Cowboys travel to West Virginia this weekend to take on the Mountaineers. They have a 55% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

    #12 Baylor: Since BYU lost to Baylor earlier this season, BYU fans should be cheering for Baylor to win the Big 12 championship. They play at TCU this weekend with a 62% chance to win according to FPI.

    #13 Auburn: Auburn will directly compete with BYU for an at-large spot if Alabama does not make the playoffs. BYU needs Auburn to lose a few more times this season. They play at #14 Texas A&M this weekend.

    #14 Texas A&M: Like Auburn, Texas A&M will be competing with BYU for an at-large spot. They host #13 Auburn this weekend.

    #15 BYU: BYU has to beat Idaho State in dominant fashion.

    BYU is also in critical danger of being leapfrogged by a teams that win big games on Saturday.

    #16 Ole Miss: Over the final stretch of the season, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State play each other. BYU needs these teams to hand each other at least one loss apiece. Ole Miss takes on Liberty on Saturday. Liberty could do BYU a major favor this weekend with a win.

    #17 Mississippi State: Mississippi State travels to Arkansas where they have only a 40% chance to win according to FPI. This could be a very important game down the road - BYU needs Mississippi State to lose this one.

    #18 Kentucky: Kentucky has a 49% chance to beat Tennessee this weekend. The Wildcats have lost their last two games after starting 6-0.

    #19 NC State: NC State has a 69% chance to beat Florida State in Florida this weekend according to ESPN FPI.

    #20 Minnesota: BYU needs Minnesota to stumble at some point this month. Minnesota takes on Illinois on Saturday. 

