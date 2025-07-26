Where the BYU Football Transfers Came From in 2025
Every year, BYU brings in a few transfers that make an immediate impact. Last year, Jack Kelly and Marque Collins were instant starters after transferring in from Weber State. As BYU prepares to kick off Fall Camp next week, we look at the transfers into the BYU football program in 2025 and where they came from.
Power Four Transfers
These are the players that transferred in from Power Four schools. We expect every player on this list to make an impact for BYU and most of them will start. All eyes will be on Bear Bachmeier when Fall Camp kicks off. Bachmeier will compete for the starting quarterback job as a true freshman.
Most of the incoming transfers came from the Power Four ranks.
- Andrew Gentry (Michigan)
- Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah)
- Carsen Ryan (Utah)
- Garrison Grimes (Baylor)
- Tausili Akana (Texas)
- Bear Bachmeier (Stanford)
- Tiger Bachmeier (Stanford)
- Justin Kirkland (Oklahoma State)
Group of Six Transfers
BYU brought in a handful of transfers from the G6 ranks. We don't expect any of these players to start right away, but they will provide depth at a few important positions.
- Max Alford (Utah State)
- Alvin Puefua (Hawaii)
- Tayvion Beasley (San Diego State)
- Keayen Nead (New Mexico)
- Ethan Wood (New Mexico State)
FCS Transfers
FCS transfers have played an important role for the BYU defense since Jay Hill arrived in 2023. A pair of SUU transfers in Anisi Purcell and Kyle Sfarcioc will be in the two-deep, at minimum. Weber State transfer Reggie Frischknecht is a wildcard to crack the rotation at wide receiver.
- Anisi Purcell (Southern Utah)
- Kyle Sfarcioc (Southern Utah)
- Reggie Frischknecht (Weber State)