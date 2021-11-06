Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 10

The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl

On Tuesday, BYU came in at #15 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they will have a slim chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they will need a lot of help to get there.

These are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.

10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #5 Ohio State at Nebraska

TV: Fox

Who to cheer for: Nebraska

The Rose Bowl, which is not one of the two semifinal destinations this season, is contractually obligated to feature a PAC-12 team against a Big Ten team. Therefore, it is in BYU's best interest that neither of those conferences qualify for the playoff. A Nebraska upset would eliminate Ohio State from playoff contention, and put a dent in Oregon's lone marquee win.

Game: #9 Wake Forest at North Carolina

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: North Carolina

If Wake Forest ends up winning the ACC championship, the Demon Deacons will go to a NY6 game as an automatic qualifier. If Wake Forest does not win the ACC title, however, they would directly compete with the Cougars for an at-large spot. In that scenario, Wake Forest would need a few losses to drop below BYU in the CFP rankings. A Wake Forest loss wouldn't directly benefit BYU today, but it could down the road.

Game: Liberty at #16 Ole Miss

TV: SECN

Who to cheer for: Liberty

If Ole Miss wins out, it will surpass BYU in the CFP rankings. BYU needs Ole Miss to suffer a third loss at some point, and losing to Liberty (who is not a threat to BYU) would be the best-case scenario.

Game: Illinois at #20 Minnesota

TV: ESPN2

Who to cheer for: Illinois

Until Minnesota loses a third game, the Golden Gophers are a threat.

1:00 PM (3:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #13 Auburn at #14 Texas A&M

TV: CBS

Who to cheer for: Auburn

This could go either way. BYU needs both teams to lose a third game at some point this month. If Auburn wins, it will still have to beat #17 Mississippi State and #2 Alabama to win out. If Texas A&M wins, it has an either path to finishing 10-2. The Aggies have #16 Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M, and LSU left on the schedule. Since Auburn will probably lose again regardless of the outcome of this game, BYU fans should cheer for Auburn on Saturday.

1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

Game: Tulsa at #6 Cincinnati

TV: ESPN2

Who to cheer for: Cincinnati

BYU fans should be cheering for Cincinnati to go to the playoff.

Let's clear up some confusion: BYU is not competing with Cincinnati (or any G5 team for that matter) for an at-large spot. Even if BYU is ranked above the highest-ranked G5 team, the highest-ranked G5 team will automatically qualify for a spot in a NY6 Bowl.

If Cincinnati qualifies for the playoff, however, it would create one more coveted at-large spot. In other words, the Cougars' chances of qualifying for a NY6 Bowl go up if the Bearcats qualify for the playoff,.

Game: #11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: West Virginia

Oklahoma State needs not one, but two losses this month. A loss at West Virginia would be a great start.

Game: #12 Baylor at TCU

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: You decide

BYU fans need one of two things to happen:

1. Baylor wins out and wins the Big 12 championship

2. Baylor loses at least two more games

If you think Baylor will lose again this month, you should cheer for TCU. If you think Baylor will win out, then cheer for the Bears to beat TCU. If Baylor wins the Big 12, it makes BYU's loss in Waco much more respectable and could help the Cougars in the long run.

Game: Navy at #10 Notre Dame

TV: NBC

Who to cheer for: Navy

BYU needs Notre Dame to lose two more games this season. A loss to Navy feels unlikely, but crazier things have happened I suppose.

Game: #3 Michigan State at Purdue

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Purdue

2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #19 NC State at Florida State

TV: ACCN

Who to cheer for: Florida State

Until NC State loses a third game, it is a threat to BYU.

Game: #17 Mississippi State at Arkansas

TV: SECN

Who to cheer for: Arkansas

This is one of the most important games of the day. BYU will need Mississippi State's help down the road. However, the Bulldogs need to lose another game first. Losing a game at Arkansas would be a great start.

5:00 PM (7:00 PM EST) Games

Game: Tennessee at #18 Kentucky

TV: ESPN2

Who to cheer for: Tennessee

The Vols could do BYU a favor with a road victory at Kentucky.

Game: LSU at #2 Alabama

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: LSU

5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

Game: Indiana at #7 Michigan

TV: Fox

Who to cheer for: Indiana

BYU needs Michigan to lose two more games this season.

Game: #4 Oregon at Washington

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Washington

Remember, it would benefit BYU if the PAC-12 was disqualified from the playoff.