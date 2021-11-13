Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 11
On Tuesday, BYU came in at #14 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they will have a slim chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they will need a lot of help to get there.
These are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.
10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games
Game: Mississippi State at #17 Auburn
TV: ESPN
Who to cheer for: Mississippi State
Auburn has enough opportunities remaining on its schedule to leapfrog BYU in the rankings. A loss to Mississippi State would eliminate Auburn as a threat.
Game: #8 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor
TV: FOX
Who to cheer for: Oklahoma
As of the latest rankings, Baylor is directly competing with BYU for an at-large spot. BYU needs Baylor to lose again, and the Bears face their toughest remaining challenge against Oklahoma.
Game: Northwestern at #18 Wisconsin
TV: ESPN2
Who to cheer for: Northwestern
Even though Wisconsin has three losses already, it wouldn't hurt if they lost once more this month.
Game: #6 Michigan at Penn State
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Penn State
Michigan would need to lose at least two more games to drop below BYU in the CFP rankings. Outside of Ohio State, Penn State is the toughest team remaining on Michigan's schedule.
12:00 PM (2:00 PM EST) Games
Game: #24 Utah vs Arizona
TV: PAC-12 Network
Who to cheer for: Utah
One criteria that the CFP committee looks at is wins over currently ranked teams. If Utah can remain ranked, it will be a big boost to BYU's resume.
1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games
Game: #19 Purdue at #4 Ohio State
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Ohio State
Purdue is a unique team. They already have three losses, but they have two wins over top-five teams. Because their wins are so great, they are a threat to BYU until they lose a fourth game. They have another opportunity to tally another win over a top five team this weekend against #4 Ohio State. With a win over Ohio State, Purdue would probably jump into the top 15. Even with another loss or two, Ohio State probably wouldn't drop below BYU.
Game: Minnesota at #20 Iowa
TV: Big Ten Network
Who to cheer for: Minnesota
The more teams that can lose behind BYU the better.
2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games
Game: Maryland at #7 Michigan State
TV: FOX
Who to cheer for: Maryland
Michigan State still has to take on Ohio State and Penn State. If the Spartans stumble against Maryland, they could potentially drop below BYU in the coming weeks.
5:00 PM (7:00 PM EST) Games
Game: #11 Texas A&M at #15 Ole Miss
TV: ESPN
Who to cheer for: You choose
Regardless of outcome, this game probably won't impact BYU's ranking this week. With a win, A&M would stay ahead of BYU in the rankings. With a loss, Ole Miss would most likely leapfrog BYU. In the best-case scenario, the winner of this game would turn around and suffer a loss in the next few weeks.
A&M has a game at LSU remaining on its schedule. Ole Miss has Vanderbilt and Mississippi State on its schedule. You decide.
5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games
Game: #16 NC State at #12 Wake Forest
TV: ACC Network
Who to cheer for: You choose
This game is very similar to Texas A&M-Ole Miss. If Wake Forest loses, NC State could leapfrog BYU in the rankings. In reality, BYU probably won't be competing against the ACC for an at-large spot.
Game: #9 Notre Dame at Virginia
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Virginia
Virginia could do BYU two favors: they could hand Notre Dame a loss who is competing with BYU for an at-large spot. And they could boost BYU's resume (BYU beat Virginia in October) with a win over the Fighting Irish.
6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games
Game: TCU at #10 Oklahoma State
TV: FOX
Who to cheer for: TCU
TCU is coming off a big win over Baylor. Can the Horned Frogs do it again this weekend against Oklahoma State?
8:30 PM (10:30 PM EST) Games
Game: Washington State at #3 Oregon
TV: ESPN
Who to cheer for: Washington State
Like Virginia, Washington State could kill two birds with one stone with a win over #3 Oregon. First, Washington State could eliminate the PAC-12 from playoff contention with a win over Oregon. That is one of the key dominoes that would need to fall for BYU to qualify for a NY6 bowl.
A Washington State win would also boost BYU's resume. BYU beat Washington State on the road in October.