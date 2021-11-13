Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 11

The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl

On Tuesday, BYU came in at #14 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they will have a slim chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they will need a lot of help to get there.

These are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.

10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

Game: Mississippi State at #17 Auburn

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: Mississippi State

Auburn has enough opportunities remaining on its schedule to leapfrog BYU in the rankings. A loss to Mississippi State would eliminate Auburn as a threat.

Game: #8 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: Oklahoma

As of the latest rankings, Baylor is directly competing with BYU for an at-large spot. BYU needs Baylor to lose again, and the Bears face their toughest remaining challenge against Oklahoma.

Game: Northwestern at #18 Wisconsin

TV: ESPN2

Who to cheer for: Northwestern

Even though Wisconsin has three losses already, it wouldn't hurt if they lost once more this month.

Game: #6 Michigan at Penn State

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Penn State

Michigan would need to lose at least two more games to drop below BYU in the CFP rankings. Outside of Ohio State, Penn State is the toughest team remaining on Michigan's schedule.

12:00 PM (2:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #24 Utah vs Arizona

TV: PAC-12 Network

Who to cheer for: Utah

One criteria that the CFP committee looks at is wins over currently ranked teams. If Utah can remain ranked, it will be a big boost to BYU's resume.

1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #19 Purdue at #4 Ohio State

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Ohio State

Purdue is a unique team. They already have three losses, but they have two wins over top-five teams. Because their wins are so great, they are a threat to BYU until they lose a fourth game. They have another opportunity to tally another win over a top five team this weekend against #4 Ohio State. With a win over Ohio State, Purdue would probably jump into the top 15. Even with another loss or two, Ohio State probably wouldn't drop below BYU.

Game: Minnesota at #20 Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Who to cheer for: Minnesota

The more teams that can lose behind BYU the better.

2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

Game: Maryland at #7 Michigan State

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: Maryland

Michigan State still has to take on Ohio State and Penn State. If the Spartans stumble against Maryland, they could potentially drop below BYU in the coming weeks.

5:00 PM (7:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #11 Texas A&M at #15 Ole Miss

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: You choose

Regardless of outcome, this game probably won't impact BYU's ranking this week. With a win, A&M would stay ahead of BYU in the rankings. With a loss, Ole Miss would most likely leapfrog BYU. In the best-case scenario, the winner of this game would turn around and suffer a loss in the next few weeks.

A&M has a game at LSU remaining on its schedule. Ole Miss has Vanderbilt and Mississippi State on its schedule. You decide.

5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #16 NC State at #12 Wake Forest

TV: ACC Network

Who to cheer for: You choose

This game is very similar to Texas A&M-Ole Miss. If Wake Forest loses, NC State could leapfrog BYU in the rankings. In reality, BYU probably won't be competing against the ACC for an at-large spot.

Game: #9 Notre Dame at Virginia

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Virginia

Virginia could do BYU two favors: they could hand Notre Dame a loss who is competing with BYU for an at-large spot. And they could boost BYU's resume (BYU beat Virginia in October) with a win over the Fighting Irish.

6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games

Game: TCU at #10 Oklahoma State

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: TCU

TCU is coming off a big win over Baylor. Can the Horned Frogs do it again this weekend against Oklahoma State?

8:30 PM (10:30 PM EST) Games

Game: Washington State at #3 Oregon

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: Washington State

Like Virginia, Washington State could kill two birds with one stone with a win over #3 Oregon. First, Washington State could eliminate the PAC-12 from playoff contention with a win over Oregon. That is one of the key dominoes that would need to fall for BYU to qualify for a NY6 bowl.

A Washington State win would also boost BYU's resume. BYU beat Washington State on the road in October.