    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 11

    The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl
    Author:

    On Tuesday, BYU came in at #14 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they will have a slim chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they will need a lot of help to get there.

    These are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.

    10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: Mississippi State at #17 Auburn

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: Mississippi State

    Auburn has enough opportunities remaining on its schedule to leapfrog BYU in the rankings. A loss to Mississippi State would eliminate Auburn as a threat.

    Game: #8 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor

    TV: FOX

    Who to cheer for: Oklahoma

    As of the latest rankings, Baylor is directly competing with BYU for an at-large spot. BYU needs Baylor to lose again, and the Bears face their toughest remaining challenge against Oklahoma.

    Game: Northwestern at #18 Wisconsin

    TV: ESPN2

    Who to cheer for: Northwestern

    Even though Wisconsin has three losses already, it wouldn't hurt if they lost once more this month.

    Game: #6 Michigan at Penn State

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Penn State

    Michigan would need to lose at least two more games to drop below BYU in the CFP rankings. Outside of Ohio State, Penn State is the toughest team remaining on Michigan's schedule.

    12:00 PM (2:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: #24 Utah vs Arizona

    TV: PAC-12 Network

    Who to cheer for: Utah

    One criteria that the CFP committee looks at is wins over currently ranked teams. If Utah can remain ranked, it will be a big boost to BYU's resume.

    1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #19 Purdue at #4 Ohio State

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Ohio State

    Purdue is a unique team. They already have three losses, but they have two wins over top-five teams. Because their wins are so great, they are a threat to BYU until they lose a fourth game. They have another opportunity to tally another win over a top five team this weekend against #4 Ohio State. With a win over Ohio State, Purdue would probably jump into the top 15. Even with another loss or two, Ohio State probably wouldn't drop below BYU.

    Game: Minnesota at #20 Iowa

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Who to cheer for: Minnesota

    The more teams that can lose behind BYU the better.

    2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: Maryland at #7 Michigan State

    TV: FOX

    Who to cheer for: Maryland

    Michigan State still has to take on Ohio State and Penn State. If the Spartans stumble against Maryland, they could potentially drop below BYU in the coming weeks.

    5:00 PM (7:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: #11 Texas A&M at #15 Ole Miss

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: You choose

    Regardless of outcome, this game probably won't impact BYU's ranking this week. With a win, A&M would stay ahead of BYU in the rankings. With a loss, Ole Miss would most likely leapfrog BYU. In the best-case scenario, the winner of this game would turn around and suffer a loss in the next few weeks.

    A&M has a game at LSU remaining on its schedule. Ole Miss has Vanderbilt and Mississippi State on its schedule. You decide.

    5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #16 NC State at #12 Wake Forest

    TV: ACC Network

    Who to cheer for: You choose

    This game is very similar to Texas A&M-Ole Miss. If Wake Forest loses, NC State could leapfrog BYU in the rankings. In reality, BYU probably won't be competing against the ACC for an at-large spot.

    Game: #9 Notre Dame at Virginia

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Virginia

    Virginia could do BYU two favors: they could hand Notre Dame a loss who is competing with BYU for an at-large spot. And they could boost BYU's resume (BYU beat Virginia in October) with a win over the Fighting Irish.

    6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: TCU at #10 Oklahoma State

    TV: FOX

    Who to cheer for: TCU

    TCU is coming off a big win over Baylor. Can the Horned Frogs do it again this weekend against Oklahoma State?

    8:30 PM (10:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: Washington State at #3 Oregon

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: Washington State

    Like Virginia, Washington State could kill two birds with one stone with a win over #3 Oregon. First, Washington State could eliminate the PAC-12 from playoff contention with a win over Oregon. That is one of the key dominoes that would need to fall for BYU to qualify for a NY6 bowl.

    USATSI_17013454_168390393_lowres

    A Washington State win would also boost BYU's resume. BYU beat Washington State on the road in October.

    USATSI_17013454_168390393_lowres

    just now
