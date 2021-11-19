Week 12 Cheering Guide for BYU Football Fans

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 12

    The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl
    Author:

    On Tuesday, BYU came in at #14 in the third College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they still have a slim chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they will need a lot of help to get there.

    These are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.

    10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: #7 Michigan State at #4 Ohio State

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Ohio State

    After facing Ohio State this weekend, Michigan State will take on Penn State next weekend. If the Spartans lose twice, they could drop below BYU in the rankings and open up an at-large spot.

    Game: #10 Wake Forest at Clemson

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: Clemson

    BYU needs Wake Forest to win the ACC championship or lose before they get to the ACC championship. Wake Forest could still win the ACC with a loss, so a Clemson win would be the best-case scenario.

    Game: Iowa State at #13 Oklahoma

    TV: FOX

    Who to cheer for: Iowa State

    The Cougars need either Oklahoma, Baylor, or Oklahoma State to drop below them in the rankings. A loss to Iowa State would likely be enough to drop the Sooners below the Cougars.

    12:00 PM (2:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: Illinois at #17 Iowa

    TV: FS1

    Who to cheer for: Illinois

    Fewer teams fell faster from grace than Iowa this season. However, the Hawkeyes still only have two losses on the season and are an outside threat to BYU. It would help if they lost one more game.

    12:30 PM (2:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: Georgia Tech at #8 Notre Dame

    TV: NBC

    Who to cheer for: Georgia Tech

    A Notre Dame loss would be surprising, but it would benefit BYU.

    1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: SMU at #4 Cincinnati

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: Cincinnati

    If Cincinnati makes the playoff, it would open up an extra at-large spot. That would dramatically increase BYU's odds of qualifying for a NY6 bowl.

    Game: Nebraska at #15 Wisconsin

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Nebraska

    Wisconsin has played really great football over the last six weeks. They are ranked directly behind BYU making them a threat.

    Game: Virginia at #18 Pitt

    Read More

    TV: ESPN2

    Who to cheer for: Virginia

    BYU's win over Virginia would look even better if the Cavaliers won the ACC Coastal division. With a win over Pitt, Virginia would control its own destiny to the ACC Championship.

    Game: #21 Arkansas at #2 Alabama

    TV: CBS

    Who to cheer for: Arkansas

    It would benefit BYU if only one team qualified for the playoff. A loss to Arkansas would knock Alabama out of the playoff.

    Game: #6 Michigan at Maryland

    TV: BTN

    Who to cheer for: Maryland

    After facing Maryland this weekend, Michigan will take on Ohio State next weekend. If the Wolverines lose twice, they could drop below BYU in the rankings and open up an at-large spot.

    2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: #14 BYU at Georgia Southern

    TV: ESPN+

    Who to cheer for: BYU

    3:30 PM (5:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #11 Baylor at Kansas State

    TV: FS1

    Who to cheer for: Kansas State

    The Cougars need either Oklahoma, Baylor, or Oklahoma State to drop below them in the rankings. A loss to Kansas State would likely be enough to drop the Bears below the Cougars.

    5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: Vanderbilt at #12 Ole Miss

    TV: SEC Network

    Who to cheer for: Vanderbilt

    It could really help BYU if Ole Miss loses one more game this season, but that appears unlikely this week.

    Game: #3 Oregon at #23 Utah

    Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Utah

    This is one of the most important games of the weekend for BYU's NY6 chances. We've already talked about this one at length, you can read more here.

    6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: #9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

    TV: FOX

    Who to cheer for: Texas Tech

    Like Michigan State, Oklahoma State likely wouldn't drop below BYU with a loss on Saturday. It would, however, make them vulnerable to drop below BYU the following weekend with another loss to Oklahoma.

    Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

    Week 12 Cheering Guide for BYU Football Fans

    22 seconds ago
    Kalani Sitake

    Six Reasons BYU’s Head Coaching Gig Rivals Those of Major Football Programs

    Kalani Sitake finds himself in an enviable position as BYU's head coach.

    22 hours ago
    Chaz Ah You Isaiah Herron vs Utah

    Bye Week Festivities with Chaz Ah You

    BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You gives fans an all-access look at BYU's bye week festivities

    Nov 18, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Keanu Hill

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

    The third edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday

    Nov 18, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Navy Midnight Virgil uniforms

    Four Dominoes That Must Fall if BYU is Going to Make a NY6 Bowl

    With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, BYU's path to a NY6 bowl is coming into focus

    Nov 17, 2021
    Fousseyni Traore BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    Three Takeaways from BYU's Dominant Victory Over Oregon

    BYU's victory over #12 Oregon on Tuesday night turned historic

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17063119_168390393_lowres

    Four-Star OL Spencer Fano Talks BYU Visit

    Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 signee Logan Fano

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17151917_168390393_lowres

    KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    BYU basketball takes on #12 Oregon on Tuesday night

    Nov 16, 2021