Week 12 Cheering Guide for BYU Football Fans

Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 12
On Tuesday, BYU came in at #14 in the third College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they still have a slim chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they will need a lot of help to get there.
These are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.
10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games
Game: #7 Michigan State at #4 Ohio State
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Ohio State
After facing Ohio State this weekend, Michigan State will take on Penn State next weekend. If the Spartans lose twice, they could drop below BYU in the rankings and open up an at-large spot.
Game: #10 Wake Forest at Clemson
TV: ESPN
Who to cheer for: Clemson
BYU needs Wake Forest to win the ACC championship or lose before they get to the ACC championship. Wake Forest could still win the ACC with a loss, so a Clemson win would be the best-case scenario.
Game: Iowa State at #13 Oklahoma
TV: FOX
Who to cheer for: Iowa State
The Cougars need either Oklahoma, Baylor, or Oklahoma State to drop below them in the rankings. A loss to Iowa State would likely be enough to drop the Sooners below the Cougars.
12:00 PM (2:00 PM EST) Games
Game: Illinois at #17 Iowa
TV: FS1
Who to cheer for: Illinois
Fewer teams fell faster from grace than Iowa this season. However, the Hawkeyes still only have two losses on the season and are an outside threat to BYU. It would help if they lost one more game.
12:30 PM (2:30 PM EST) Games
Game: Georgia Tech at #8 Notre Dame
TV: NBC
Who to cheer for: Georgia Tech
A Notre Dame loss would be surprising, but it would benefit BYU.
1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games
Game: SMU at #4 Cincinnati
TV: ESPN
Who to cheer for: Cincinnati
If Cincinnati makes the playoff, it would open up an extra at-large spot. That would dramatically increase BYU's odds of qualifying for a NY6 bowl.
Game: Nebraska at #15 Wisconsin
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Nebraska
Wisconsin has played really great football over the last six weeks. They are ranked directly behind BYU making them a threat.
Game: Virginia at #18 Pitt
TV: ESPN2
Who to cheer for: Virginia
BYU's win over Virginia would look even better if the Cavaliers won the ACC Coastal division. With a win over Pitt, Virginia would control its own destiny to the ACC Championship.
Game: #21 Arkansas at #2 Alabama
TV: CBS
Who to cheer for: Arkansas
It would benefit BYU if only one team qualified for the playoff. A loss to Arkansas would knock Alabama out of the playoff.
Game: #6 Michigan at Maryland
TV: BTN
Who to cheer for: Maryland
After facing Maryland this weekend, Michigan will take on Ohio State next weekend. If the Wolverines lose twice, they could drop below BYU in the rankings and open up an at-large spot.
2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games
Game: #14 BYU at Georgia Southern
TV: ESPN+
Who to cheer for: BYU
3:30 PM (5:30 PM EST) Games
Game: #11 Baylor at Kansas State
TV: FS1
Who to cheer for: Kansas State
The Cougars need either Oklahoma, Baylor, or Oklahoma State to drop below them in the rankings. A loss to Kansas State would likely be enough to drop the Bears below the Cougars.
5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games
Game: Vanderbilt at #12 Ole Miss
TV: SEC Network
Who to cheer for: Vanderbilt
It could really help BYU if Ole Miss loses one more game this season, but that appears unlikely this week.
Game: #3 Oregon at #23 Utah
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Utah
This is one of the most important games of the weekend for BYU's NY6 chances. We've already talked about this one at length, you can read more here.
6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games
Game: #9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
TV: FOX
Who to cheer for: Texas Tech
Like Michigan State, Oklahoma State likely wouldn't drop below BYU with a loss on Saturday. It would, however, make them vulnerable to drop below BYU the following weekend with another loss to Oklahoma.