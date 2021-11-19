Week 12 Cheering Guide for BYU Football Fans

The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl

On Tuesday, BYU came in at #14 in the third College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they still have a slim chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they will need a lot of help to get there.

These are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.

10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #7 Michigan State at #4 Ohio State

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Ohio State

After facing Ohio State this weekend, Michigan State will take on Penn State next weekend. If the Spartans lose twice, they could drop below BYU in the rankings and open up an at-large spot.

Game: #10 Wake Forest at Clemson

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: Clemson

BYU needs Wake Forest to win the ACC championship or lose before they get to the ACC championship. Wake Forest could still win the ACC with a loss, so a Clemson win would be the best-case scenario.

Game: Iowa State at #13 Oklahoma

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: Iowa State

The Cougars need either Oklahoma, Baylor, or Oklahoma State to drop below them in the rankings. A loss to Iowa State would likely be enough to drop the Sooners below the Cougars.

12:00 PM (2:00 PM EST) Games

Game: Illinois at #17 Iowa

TV: FS1

Who to cheer for: Illinois

Fewer teams fell faster from grace than Iowa this season. However, the Hawkeyes still only have two losses on the season and are an outside threat to BYU. It would help if they lost one more game.

12:30 PM (2:30 PM EST) Games

Game: Georgia Tech at #8 Notre Dame

TV: NBC

Who to cheer for: Georgia Tech

A Notre Dame loss would be surprising, but it would benefit BYU.

1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

Game: SMU at #4 Cincinnati

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: Cincinnati

If Cincinnati makes the playoff, it would open up an extra at-large spot. That would dramatically increase BYU's odds of qualifying for a NY6 bowl.

Game: Nebraska at #15 Wisconsin

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Nebraska

Wisconsin has played really great football over the last six weeks. They are ranked directly behind BYU making them a threat.

Game: Virginia at #18 Pitt

TV: ESPN2

Who to cheer for: Virginia

BYU's win over Virginia would look even better if the Cavaliers won the ACC Coastal division. With a win over Pitt, Virginia would control its own destiny to the ACC Championship.

Game: #21 Arkansas at #2 Alabama

TV: CBS

Who to cheer for: Arkansas

It would benefit BYU if only one team qualified for the playoff. A loss to Arkansas would knock Alabama out of the playoff.

Game: #6 Michigan at Maryland

TV: BTN

Who to cheer for: Maryland

After facing Maryland this weekend, Michigan will take on Ohio State next weekend. If the Wolverines lose twice, they could drop below BYU in the rankings and open up an at-large spot.

2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #14 BYU at Georgia Southern

TV: ESPN+

Who to cheer for: BYU

3:30 PM (5:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #11 Baylor at Kansas State

TV: FS1

Who to cheer for: Kansas State

The Cougars need either Oklahoma, Baylor, or Oklahoma State to drop below them in the rankings. A loss to Kansas State would likely be enough to drop the Bears below the Cougars.

5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

Game: Vanderbilt at #12 Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network

Who to cheer for: Vanderbilt

It could really help BYU if Ole Miss loses one more game this season, but that appears unlikely this week.

Game: #3 Oregon at #23 Utah

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Utah

This is one of the most important games of the weekend for BYU's NY6 chances. We've already talked about this one at length, you can read more here.

6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: Texas Tech

Like Michigan State, Oklahoma State likely wouldn't drop below BYU with a loss on Saturday. It would, however, make them vulnerable to drop below BYU the following weekend with another loss to Oklahoma.