Big 12 Unveils 2025 Baseball Tournament Bracket
The 2025 Big 12 conference baseball tournament is just days away. On Saturday evening, with the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, the Big 12 unveiled the 2025 conference tournament bracket.
Unlike the men's basketball tournament, not every team in the conference makes the conference baseball tournament. Only the top 12 teams in the conference are invited to the conference tournament. Below is the full tournament bracket.
BYU narrowly made the cut as the 12th team in the field. BYU needed to win one of its final two spots to earn an invite to the conference tournament - and the Cougars got the win they needed on Friday night against Texas Tech.
BYU will take on Arizona State in the first round of the NCAA Touranment. The Cougars will take on the Sun Devils on Wednesday morning. The game will start at 9:00 AM Central Time. The winner of BYU-Arizona State will face 4-seed Arizona on Thursday.
The tournament will end on Saturday with the conference championship.
The Big 12 conference tournament will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Globe Life Field is the home of the Texas Rangers.