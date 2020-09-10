Jackson McChesney Out for the Season Following Surgery

BYU' depth chart at running back suffered another blow with the season-ending injury of running back Jackson McChesney. The freshman running back tore a few ligaments in his foot in BYU’s 55-3 victory over the United States Naval Academy on Monday night.

McChesney shared an update via his Instagram following the announcement of his injury. “Due to a few torn ligaments in my foot I am unable to continue with the 2020 season,” the running back said. “I had a successful surgery this morning and I’m hoping for a quick recovery. I can’t wait to get back out on the field with the boys next fall.”

McChesney - a product of Lone Peak High School - had 11 carries in the season opener rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown – one of five rushing touchdowns from the running backs room Monday night. McChesney, who joins fellow running back Sione Finau on the injured reserve list. McChesney's injury is another major blow to BYU's depth at running back.

During his first season as a Cougar, McChesney set a new school record for single-game rushing yards by a freshman. His record – 228 rushing yards – came in a 56-24 victory over UMass.

Luc Andrada, Javelle Brown, or Chase Wester will likely replace McChesney on the depth chart. Sione Finau – who led the team in rushing before suffering an ACL injury in 2019 – is expected to return to practice soon.

