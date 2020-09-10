SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Jackson McChesney Out for the Season Following Surgery

Max Clark

BYU' depth chart at running back suffered another blow with the season-ending injury of running back Jackson McChesney. The freshman running back tore a few ligaments in his foot in BYU’s 55-3 victory over the United States Naval Academy on Monday night.

McChesney shared an update via his Instagram following the announcement of his injury. “Due to a few torn ligaments in my foot I am unable to continue with the 2020 season,” the running back said. “I had a successful surgery this morning and I’m hoping for a quick recovery. I can’t wait to get back out on the field with the boys next fall.”

McChesney - a product of Lone Peak High School - had 11 carries in the season opener rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown – one of five rushing touchdowns from the running backs room Monday night. McChesney, who joins fellow running back Sione Finau on the injured reserve list. McChesney's injury is another major blow to BYU's depth at running back. 

During his first season as a Cougar, McChesney set a new school record for single-game rushing yards by a freshman. His record – 228 rushing yards – came in a 56-24 victory over UMass.

Luc Andrada, Javelle Brown, or Chase Wester will likely replace McChesney on the depth chart. Sione Finau – who led the team in rushing before suffering an ACL injury in 2019 – is expected to return to practice soon. 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navy to Start Contact Practices following Blowout Loss to BYU

Navy will start practicing live following their blowout loss to the Cougars.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Highlights: BYU Defeats Navy on Labor Day

Watch the extended highlights of BYU's convincing victory over Navy.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Announces 2020 Ticket Plans

Ticketing will transition from season tickets to an individual game-by-game model for the upcoming home schedule.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU Football: Position Grades Against Navy

We look at every position group and give them a grade for their perfomance against Navy.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Improves Ten Spots in CBS Sports College Football Rankings

CBS Sports Ranks every FBS college football team.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU vs Navy Highlights

BYU won in dominant fashion on Labor Day.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Bold Predictions against Navy

BYU kicks off the 2020 season today, these are my bold predictions.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Updated Predictions for 2020 BYU Football Season

ESPN FPI makes BYU a favorite in all but one remaining game.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Statistical Leaders Against Navy

BYU played a near perfect game against Navy. These players stood atop the stat sheets after the final whistle.

Casey Lundquist

Previewing BYU-Navy on Labor Day

BYU and Navy are set to kick off on prime time on ESPN.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist