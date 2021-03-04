BYU Football Anticipating Fans At Home Games, Ticket Sales Begin in May

BYU football plans to start selling tickets for the 2021 season in May.

On Thursday morning, the BYU football Twitter account announced that BYU is anticipating fans back at Lavell Edwards Stadium this season. "The release of the 2021 schedule has generated a lot of excitement and questions regarding the opportunity to purchase season tickets. We anticipate welcoming fans back to LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall, and plan to begin ticket sales in May."

It's still unclear whether Lavell Edwards Stadium will be at full capacity or limited capacity. Below is the 2021 home BYU football schedule, the Cougars will host three P5 teams and Boise State this season:

Utah - Saturday Sep. 11

BYU hosts rival Utah at home. BYU will have another chance to end the streak.

Arizona State - Saturday Sep. 18

BYU will face a third PAC-12 South opponent in as many weeks when they host Arizona State on September 18th.

USF - Saturday Sep. 25

BYU will play their third-straight home game against USF on September 25th.

Boise State - Saturday Oct. 9

BYU will try to win their third-straight game against Boise State next season. Boise State will also feature a new head coach - former head coach Bryan Harsin was hired by Auburn. Andy Avalos is the new head coach at Boise State.

Virginia - Saturday Oct. 30

Bronco Mendenhall returns to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on his former team.

Idaho State - Saturday Nov. 6

After nine very difficult games to start the season, BYU will finally get a little breather against Idaho State.

