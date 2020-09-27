BYU Football Comes in at No. 22 in Both AP & Coaches Poll

BYU has completely dominated in eight quarters of football this season. With all the unknowns surrounding the 2020 college football season, their dominance should not be discounted. No, they haven't played a P5 team. No, Navy and Troy aren't teams competing for a spot in a NY6 game. However, BYU deserves credit for looking so dominant in two complete games. After all, look around college football over the last few weeks - there have been some ugly games in September. Just yesterday, UCF was penalized 19 times, including 10 times in the first quarter, in their victory over East Carolina. Texas Tech was giving #8 Texas all they could handle before a recovered onside kick allowed the Longhorns to come back and win in overtime. Why is that notable? Texas Tech narrowly escaped Houston Baptist the week prior. #3 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State on Saturday. Remember, Kansas State lost to a depleted Arkansas State team in their opener. Point being, BYU's dominance should not be discounted because of the names on their schedule - they have looked as prepared as any team in college football after an unprecedented offseason. BYU's hot start has caught the attention of national voters and earned them a spot in the top-25 for three consecutive weeks.

AP released the third in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember a few things about the latest version of the AP top 25:

This is the first in-season AP poll that included the Big Ten and the PAC-12.

Some of the ranked teams haven't played yet, some have played one game, others have played two or three games.

Here is the new AP top 25:

Clemson Alabama Florida Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Auburn Miami Texas Penn State UCF North Carolina Texas A & M Oregon Cincinnati Mississippi State Oklahoma State Oklahoma Wisconsin LSU Tennessee BYU Michigan Pitt Memphis

BYU came in at #22 in the latest coaches poll - up from #23 last week. The coaches poll included the Big Ten but excluded the PAC-12 this week. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Clemson Alabama Florida Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Auburn Miami Texas Penn State North Carolina UCF Texas A & M Mississippi State Cincinnati Oklahoma LSU Wisconsin Oklahoma State Tennessee Michigan BYU Virginia Tech Memphis Pitt

BYU's next game is on October 2nd against Louisiana Tech. It's worth noting that Louisiana Tech received a few votes in the coaches poll this week.

