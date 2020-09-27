SI.com
BYU Football Comes in at No. 22 in Both AP & Coaches Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU has completely dominated in eight quarters of football this season. With all the unknowns surrounding the 2020 college football season, their dominance should not be discounted. No, they haven't played a P5 team. No, Navy and Troy aren't teams competing for a spot in a NY6 game. However, BYU deserves credit for looking so dominant in two complete games. After all, look around college football over the last few weeks - there have been some ugly games in September. Just yesterday, UCF was penalized 19 times, including 10 times in the first quarter, in their victory over East Carolina. Texas Tech was giving #8 Texas all they could handle before a recovered onside kick allowed the Longhorns to come back and win in overtime. Why is that notable? Texas Tech narrowly escaped Houston Baptist the week prior. #3 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State on Saturday. Remember, Kansas State lost to a depleted Arkansas State team in their opener. Point being, BYU's dominance should not be discounted because of the names on their schedule - they have looked as prepared as any team in college football after an unprecedented offseason. BYU's hot start has caught the attention of national voters and earned them a spot in the top-25 for three consecutive weeks. 

AP released the third in-season AP top 25 on Sunday.  It's important to remember a few things about the latest version of the AP top 25:

  • This is the first in-season AP poll that included the Big Ten and the PAC-12.
  • Some of the ranked teams haven't played yet, some have played one game, others have played two or three games.

Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Florida
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Auburn
  8. Miami
  9. Texas
  10. Penn State
  11. UCF
  12. North Carolina
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Oregon
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. LSU
  21. Tennessee
  22. BYU
  23. Michigan
  24. Pitt
  25. Memphis

BYU came in at #22 in the latest coaches poll - up from #23 last week. The coaches poll included the Big Ten but excluded the PAC-12 this week. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Florida
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Auburn
  8. Miami
  9. Texas
  10. Penn State
  11. North Carolina
  12. UCF
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Oklahoma
  17. LSU
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Tennessee
  21. Michigan
  22. BYU
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Memphis
  25. Pitt

BYU's next game is on October 2nd against Louisiana Tech. It's worth noting that Louisiana Tech received a few votes in the coaches poll this week.

