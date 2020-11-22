BYU Football Improves to 9-0 with Victory over North Alabama

BYU football improved to 9-0 for the first time since 2001 with another dominant victory over North Alabama. With only one game remaining on the schedule, the Cougars could add another game over the next few weeks if another team agrees to a game. They could also stand pat and hope that their resume warrants a NY6 bid.

Zach Wilson threw for 212 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half against North Alabama. In fact, the first half was the only action Wilson would see as the Cougars took a 42-7 lead into halftime and elected to sit their star quarterback in the second half. Tyler Allgeier had a very efficient game averaging more than 10 yards per carry - Allgeier had 141 yards on 13 attempts.

Dax Milne proved consistent once again - the junior had 101 receiving yards on 4 receptions.

Malik Moore, who missed time earlier this season with an injury, led all BYU tacklers with five tackles. Moore also added an interception on Saturday afternoon.

True freshman running back Miles Davis got four carries when the game was out of reach. Davis ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Davis is a name to watch in the future. The young speedster needs some more time to develop, but his physical gifts are evident whenever he gets the ball in space.

