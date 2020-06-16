BYU Football Recruiting June Hot Board

BYU's Executive of Recruiting, Jasen Ah You, was very transparent during his introductory press conference - he explained that the 2021 recruiting class will be very small because BYU is limited on scholarships. This time of year is normally the evaluation period where BYU extends multiple scholarship offers per week. This year, however, is very different. BYU has focused their efforts on existing targets due to COVID-19 and limited available scholarships. With that in mind, we'll focus mainly on 15 of BYU's top targets.

BYU has four commits already in the 2021 recruiting class: Raider Damuni, Weston Jones, Kyson Hall, and Ricky Wolfgramm.

Tevita Mafileo is no longer a BYU commit.

Trey Reynolds, a Linebacker out of Airzona, is no longer on the hot board. He committed to Utah a few weeks ago.

Much like the WR position, a priority CB has not emerged. Recent history suggests that they will emerge later in the cycle.

1. Raider Damuni - DB

Raider Damuni should be a household name throughout this recruiting cycle. Damuni is a DB out of Timpview High School and the son of Jack Damuni. Jack played Strong Safety for BYU in the 90's and is currently on the BYU staff as the Executive Coordinator of On-Campus Recruiting. Raider Damuni committed to BYU in 8th(!) grade, but schools across the country have continued their pursuit.

Watch my interview with Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and Targhee Lambson here.

Damuni currently holds offers from Arizona, Nebraska, Utah, Wisconsin, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah State, and Washington State. Holding onto Damuni's commitment should be the top priority in this recruiting class.

2. Kingsley Suamataia - OL

Kingsley Suamataia is the highest-rated recruit out of the state of Utah in the 2021 class. Up until a few months ago, Suamataia to BYU seemed impossible. BYU still has tons of ground to make up, but things have been trending in the right direction for the Cougars since Jasen Ah You took over recruiting. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kingsley discussed his hopes to visit in-state BYU and Utah.

Kingsley hopes to make his college decision this summer before the season starts.

3. Logan Fano - DE

Logan Fano is a friend of Raider Damuni and a former BYU commit. Fano plays for Timpview, with Damuni, and committed to BYU along with Raider Damuni many years ago. Fano opened up his recruitment in January, but BYU is still in the running for Fano's services. BYU will need to relentlessly pursue Fano from now until signing day to maintain a spot in the race. Fano recently told Sports Illustrated that he will make his college decision after the season ends. He will cut his list to his top 10 teams in a few days.

Watch my interview with Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and Targhee Lambson here.

Fano is a four-star recruit on 247 sports and has received offers from some of the top schools across the country. He lists offers from Washington, Utah, Arizona State, Nebraska, Michigan, Virginia, and Oklahoma among others.

4. Isaac Vaha - ATH

Isaac Vaha played his first season of high school football last fall. He also received his first FBS offer last fall. Since then, 18 more schools have offered Vaha. Vaha is a DE/TE listed at 6'7 230 pounds. He has the size and athleticism to excel at either TE or DE at the next level. Vaha visited BYU during the spring before practices were cancelled.

Vaha recently told Sports Illustrated that he grew up a BYU fan and that he wants to play TE at the next level. He originally planned on narrowing his list to 10 in June, but will he plans to wait until he can do a few visits.

Watch my interview with Isaac Vaha here.

5. Bentley Redden - ATH

Bentley Redden is another Athlete that could play TE or DE at the next level. Redden is the son of former BYU Cougar, Matt Redden. He is also family friends with the Rex family. Byron Rex was a TE for BYU in the 90's and his son, Isaac Rex, is an emerging TE for BYU. The third Rex, Preston, signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

The Cougars are battling multiple P5 schools for Redden's signature. BYU offered first, but Redden has received offers from the likes of Tennessee, Virginia, and Arizona State in recent months. Redden hopes to make his decision before the season starts.

Watch my interview with Bentley Redden here.

6. Kimo Makaneole - OL

Kimo Makaneole is a big Offensive Tackle out of Florida. BYU isn't known for recruiting players out of Florida, but Makaneole is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints giving him a connection to BYU. Makaneole recently picked up offers Mississippi State, Texas A & M, and Missouri adding to his long list of offers.

I caught up with Kimo a few weeks ago to get an update on his recruitment.

7. John Henry Daley - DL

John Henry is a DE out of Lone Peak High School and the younger brother of 2019 BYU signee, Michael Daley. BYU was the first to offer Daley, but Washington State, UNLV, San Diego State, and Colorado State have followed suit. Daley registered 13 sacks as a Junior. He has the frame to become an effective pass rusher at the next level. BYU is in a very good spot right now.

8. Dallin Havea - ATH

Dallin Havea is a BYU prospect out of Provo High School. Dallin's brother, Drason, signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. Havea is an athlete that plays both sides of the ball for Provo. He is a three-star recruit on 247 sports with offers from BYU, Utah, Utah State, Colorado State, and Air Force.

Read my full interview with Dallin here.

9. Jaxson Dart - QB

Since the last hot board, BYU extended an offer to the first QB in the 2021 class - Jaxson Dart. Dart played his first three years of high school football at Roy High School before transferring to Corner Canyon where he will play his Senior season. Dart has all the tools to be a very good QB at the next level. This is Dart's first appearance on the hot board.

Listen to my full interview with Dart here.

10. Targhee Lambson - RB

Targhee Lambson is the third Timpview player on this list. Lambson is a RB whose recruitment has accelerated over the last few months. BYU was first to offer, but Colorado State and New Mexico have entered the picture.

Watch my interview with Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and Targhee Lambson here.

11. Enoka Migao - DL

Enoka Migao is a talented Defensive End out of Temecula California. Enoka's connection to BYU is that he is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Migao has received offers from Michigan State and Colorado in recent months.

12. Elia Migao - OL

Migao is an OL prospect and brother of Enoka Migao. Migao has offers from a variety of PAC12 and BIG10 schools. Since Jones committed to BYU, it's highly unlikely that Migao ends up at BYU. I'll leave him on the hot board until he's officially ruled out.

Watch my interview with Elia Migao here.

13. Quenton Rice - WR

Quention Rice is a fast WR out of Las Vegas - BYU is his only offer at this point. BYU will only take a play-first WR if they really like him. It's probably unlikely that Rice ends up at BYU, but his being on the hot board is representative of a play-first WR. This is Rice's first appearance on the hot board.

14. Brock Fabrizio - DB

Fabrizio is a safety out of Alta high school who sat out last season due to injury. Injuries have slowed down Fabrizio's recruitment a little bit, but BYU is competing against Utah State to land Fabrizio.

Watch my interview with Fabrizio here.

15. Isaiah Glasker - ATH

Isaiah Glasker is a 6'5 ATH out of Bingham High School. Glasker was offered by BYU as a Sophmore in high school. Glasker could have seen his recruitment blow up during the spring evalution period, but BYU is Glasker's only FBS offer at this point. Glasker could play Wide Receiver or Free Safety. BYU has found success with WR's like Glasker in the past.

Watch my interview with Glasker here.

