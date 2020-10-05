SI.com
BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against UTSA

Casey Lundquist

On Monday morning, BYU equipment teased BYU's uniform combination against UTSA - navy tops and white pants. This will be the first time BYU has worn navy this season.

Earlier this Summer, I ranked the 10 uniforms BYU has worn in the independence era. My list is below, give me your list in the comments!

10. Navy classic home

byu-football-navy-classic-uniform

Ok, I'll say it. I wish BYU would have worn different uniforms against USC. It's fun to watch the highlights from that game, but the highlights would be much better in royal blue. With that off my chest, we should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2020.

9. Navy all white

byu-football-navy-classic-white-uniform

Ranking these uniforms at #9 says more about the uniforms to come than this uniform itself. I like the all whites with navy trim, but I prefer the other jerseys more. For the record, I like these jerseys better when they're worn outside of Lavell Edwards Stadium.

8. Blackout (2016)

byu-football-utah-state-football-blackout-uniform

This might be a controversial ranking. I'm not as high on the blackout uniforms as most BYU fans. I view them as a solid alternate look that recruits like.

7. Blackout (2012)

byu-football-blackout-uniform-2012
Las Vegas Review-Journal

In my mind, these blackout jerseys are the same as the ones worn in 2016. However, I give 2012 the slight edge because they came out first when it felt like the entire country was doing an annual blackout game.

6. Navy classic away

byu-football-navy-classic-away

Never have these uniforms looked as good as when BYU took down Michigan State on the road. If it weren't for that game, these might be ranked lower than #6.

5. Throwback

byu-football-throwback-uniform

This is the first of three new uniforms that BYU introduced in 2019. They looked great, but it will be nearly impossible to disassociate them from the 45-19 loss to Washington and losing Ty'Son Williams (which probably cost the Cougars a couple wins in 2019) for the season.

4. All royal

byu-football-all-royal-western-michigan-football

The all royal is one of my favorite combos. These uniforms look much better when they aren't blending in with the smurf turf.

3. Royal classic away

byu-football-royal-classic-away-zach-wilson-san-diego-state-football

The Cougars got back to their roots and wore the classic royal away jerseys in 2019. They would have looked even better in the end zone. Unfortunately, BYU was held to only a field goal against the Aztecs.

2. Royal all white

byu-football-utah-state-football-royal-all-white
Deseret News

These uniforms need no explanation. It's hard to find a better combination of BYU colors than these jerseys.

1. Royal classic home

byu-football-royal-classic-home

These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. I probably prefer the look of the all whites with royal trim over these, but the tradition and meaning behind these jerseys puts them over the top.

