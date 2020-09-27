SI.com
Career Highs and Career Firsts in BYU's Dominant Victory Over Troy

Max Clark

Several Cougars had career highs and career firsts in BYU’s first-ever matchup with Troy. Here is a complete list of career highs and firsts on the night:

Career Highs

· Zach Wilson, quarterback: Career high 392 passing yards (previous: 316 yards vs Western Michigain in 2018); Tied career high 2 rushing touchdowns (also rushed for two touchdowns at Hawaii in 2019)

· Gunner Romney, wide receiver: Career high of 138 receiving yards (previous: 134 yards at Navy in 2020)

· Dax Milne, wide receiver: Career high 140 receiving yards (previous: 60 yards at Utah State in 2019)

· Mason Wake, tight end: Career high two touchdowns

· Micah Harper, defensive back, Career high seven tackles

· Kennan Pili, linebacker: Career high nine tackles (previous: five tackles at UMass in 2019)

USATSI_14989717_168390393_lowres

Career Firsts

· Mason Wake, tight end: First career touchdown

· Tyler Batty, defensive line: First career sack

· Isaac Rex, tight end: First career touchdown

· Kody Epps, wide receiver: First career catch and carry

· Miles Davis, running back: First career catch and carry and he looked like a natural fit at running back.

The Cougars 664 yards are the most against an FBS team since BYU recorded a total of 681 vs Houston in 2013. 

