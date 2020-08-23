SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Division I Council Allows Extended Eligibility for Student Athletes Affected by Pandemic

Max Clark

On Monday, August 17 the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow colleges and universities across the country to provide student-athletes who had an unexpectedly shortened spring season the opportunity to compete again via an extended period of eligibility.

Schools will also have the ability to up the number of student-athletes on scholarship in an effort to balance new recruits and those returning from what was supposed to be their final season. Returning seniors won't count against scholarship limits.

“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”(NCAA)

BYU will have the opportunity to grant extensions where applicable. Funds for scholarships that may not be feasible will be provided by the NCAA through the use of the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund. 

How does this impact BYU? Every player that suits up for BYU will essentially have a free year of college football. For example, Lopini Katoa is entering his RS JR season. If he plays in every game this season, he can return to BYU in 2021 as a RS JR once again.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU 

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN FPI Predictions for the 2020 BYU Football Season

ESPN FPI gives BYU a 27.7% chance to beat Navy on Labor Day.

Casey Lundquist

Zach Wilson's TD Throw Prompts Glowing Review from College Football Analyst

Cam Mellor think Zach Wilson is a multi-year starter in the NFL. Do you agree or disagree?

Casey Lundquist

BYU Officially Adds Western Kentucky to 2020 Football Schedule

Tom Holmoe announced another addition to the 2020 football schedule.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Three Things to Know about Western Kentucky

According to Brett McMurphy, BYU is set to host Western Kentucky on Halloween.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Preparing Hinckley Ropati to be in 'The Mix' at RB in 2020

It didn't take Hinckley Ropati long to make a good impression in fall camp.

Casey Lundquist

Report: BYU Football to Play UTSA in 2020

According to a report, UTSA will travel to Provo on October 10th.

Casey Lundquist

Report: BYU to Add Texas State to 2020 Schedule

According to a report, Texas State and BYU could be finalizing a game for the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at Seventeen BYU Football Seniors that Could Play Two More Years for BYU

The NCAA Division I Council decided today that fall sport student-athletes can compete in any sports without losing eligibility.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Adds Army to the 2020 Schedule

BYU will travel to West Point to take on Army on September 19th.

Casey Lundquist

TJ Haws Shines in Polish Pre-Season

Former BYU Standout TJ Haws began his professional campaign in Poland with Trefl Sport.

Max Clark