Division I Council Allows Extended Eligibility for Student Athletes Affected by Pandemic

On Monday, August 17 the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow colleges and universities across the country to provide student-athletes who had an unexpectedly shortened spring season the opportunity to compete again via an extended period of eligibility.

Schools will also have the ability to up the number of student-athletes on scholarship in an effort to balance new recruits and those returning from what was supposed to be their final season. Returning seniors won't count against scholarship limits.

“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”(NCAA)

BYU will have the opportunity to grant extensions where applicable. Funds for scholarships that may not be feasible will be provided by the NCAA through the use of the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund.

How does this impact BYU? Every player that suits up for BYU will essentially have a free year of college football. For example, Lopini Katoa is entering his RS JR season. If he plays in every game this season, he can return to BYU in 2021 as a RS JR once again.

