Schedule Change: BYU at Houston in October

Max Clark

Brigham Young University and the University of Houston have announced a change to their game previously scheduled on Friday, October 16 in Provo.

The Cougars – both of Provo and Houston – will still battle each other on Friday, October 16, but the game will be held at TDECU Stadium in Houston as opposed to LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo as initially planned.

According to an announcement from BYU Football, “the game will still be featured nationally on ESPN2, with kickoff time set for 8:30 CDT (7:30 MDT).”

BYU and Houston have played each other on two previous occasions, with BYU coming out on top both times. 

For BYU, the move makes a lot of sense. BYU has eight games on the 2020 schedule. Before this announcement, six of BYU's eight games were home games. BYU will travel to Houston during a time where fewer fans will be allowed to attend. Houston will make the return trip in a future year when BYU fans (hopefully) will be able to fill the stadium.

TJ Haws and the BYU Basketball team traveled to Houston last year to face the Cougars as part of Mark Pope’s inaugural season. The game ended in movie-like fashion, with TJ Haws hitting a three at the buzzer to win the game 72-71.

