TJ Haws Shines in Polish Pre-Season

Former BYU Standout TJ Haws began his professional campaign in Poland with Trefl Sport.

“It’s an exciting time. I’m looking forward to it,”Haws said via the Deseret News. “Speaking with the coach [in Poland], I’m going to have an opportunity to play and show what I can do. That’s really all I can ask for. Hopefully, I get over there and I can show who I am and what I’m capable of doing and help our team win games.”

Haws opened his career in the Polish Tauron Basket Liga with two preseason games where he averaged double digits. Haws made his professional debut on Saturday, August 15, when he scored 11 points. In his second appearance, he came off the bench to record a team high 17 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field.

Haws – who holds the record for most consecutive starts in a Cougar uniform - averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 assists during his four years in Provo. The Cougars finished an unexpectedly short season as the No. 18 team in the country during Haws’ fourth and final season. He finished his collegiate career ranked top 10 in scoring, assists, steals, and free-throw percentage. His brother Tyler – who also played in Poland – is BYU’s all-time leading scorer.

Though he has yet to play a professional game that counts, Haws will hopefully make his official professional debut next week when the Polish Tauron Basket Liga resumes.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU

Instagram - @BYU_SI