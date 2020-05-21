Utah Jazz Star Donavan Mitchell Tweets at Mac McClung to Come to BYU

Zion Williamson was arguably the most popular high school basketball player ever before he enrolled at Duke. Some people may forget, but Mac McClung graduated the same year with a large following of his own. McClung had over 600k Instagram followers thanks to his exciting style of play and electric dunking ability.

In March, McClung announced that he was leaving Georgetown to test the NBA waters while maintaining his college eligibility. McClung later decided to forego the NBA and transfer from Georgetown - he was contacted by dozens of schools vying for his services.

Yesterday, McClung released the final seven schools that he is considering and BYU made the cut. His final seven included USC, BYU, Wake Forest, Memphis, Texas Tech, Auburn, and Arkansas.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted at Mac McClung to join him in the city of Memphis. This morning, Donavan Mitchell heard the news and tweeted at McClung saying "Wouldn't mind seeing him in Provo."

McClung hasn't announced when he will make his final decision. McClung has roots on the east coast so coming to Provo seems unlikely. However, Mark Pope and staff have proven that they can't be counted out of any recruiting battle. McClung, like graduate transfer Matt Haarms, has aspirations to play in the NBA. Mark Pope's pitch to Haarms included an in-depth analysis of how BYU's staff would prepare him for the NBA - that might shed some light on the pitch that BYU is making to McClung.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI