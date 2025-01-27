BYU Cornerback Commit Jordyn Criss Details His College Decision
On Sunday, Texas cornerback Jordyn Criss committed to BYU after taking an official visit over the weekend. Criss picked up an offer from BYU earlier this month after getting in touch with BYU's staff back in December. We caught up with Criss to detail his decision to commit to the Cougars.
Criss had never been on BYU's campus before. On what surprised him the most about his visit, Criss said, "I would say the environment of the school...It’s a very calm and chill campus and I love that."
Criss got to know BYU's staff and a few players on the roster. He was grouped with future teammates Matthias Leach, Jonathan Kabeya, and Tre Alexander.
His meeting with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake stood out as his favorite part of the official visit. It was in the meeting with Coach Sitake that he committed to BYU. "That was very special to me," Criss said.
Criss outlined the four primary reasons he committed to BYU. "I committed to BYU because my relationship with the coaching staff is special, I have the opportunity to come in and compete as a freshman, [the] amazing school environment, lots of love from the staff towards me and my family, and I will be able to develop on and off the field as well."
Criss will join a BYU cornerback room that will be looking to replace veterans Jakob Robinson and Marque Collins in 2025.
He will sign with BYU in just over a week on national signing day.