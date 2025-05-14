BYU Defensive Line Target Nehemiah Kolone Locks in Official Visit
One of BYU's top defensive line targets in the 2026 class has locked in his official visit. Oklahoma native Nehemiah Kolone announced his plans to take a BYU official visit from Jun 19-22. Kolone will take other official visits to Michigan State, Kansas, and Oklahoma State.
Over the course of his recruitment, Kolone has picked up competing offers from Arizona, Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, and Tulsa among others. Kolone has already been on BYU's campus for Junior Day - he will return to Provo to spend more time on campus and to further his relationship with BYU's coaching staff.
There's a reason why Kolone has been offered by as many Power Four schools. He is big, physical, and quick off the line of scrimmage. He is effective as a pass rusher and he is disruptive against the run. He is already the weight of a collegiate defensive end at 265 pounds. He is a candidate to slide inside and play along the interior defensive line at the next level.
Beginning in the next few weeks, BYU will start hosting prospects on campus for official visits. The June 19-22 official visit weekend is gearing up to be perhaps the most important. The Cougars will host multiple coveted recruits on campus that weekend, headlined by five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.