BYU Football Makes Final Four for Coveted DL Prospect Lopeti Moala
On Saturday, three-star defensive lineman Lopeti Moala announced his final four schools and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, UCLA, and Stanford. Moala was on campus last weekend for his BYU official visit.
Moala picked up competing offers from USC, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa State, Utah State, and Washington State during his recruitment.
Moala spent most of his high school career at Davis High School before transferring to Orem High School for his senior season. Besides starring on the football field, Moala also played basketball for Davis High School. He helped the Darts win the 6A Utah State basketball championship earlier this year.
Moala has spent a lot of time at BYU over the last six months. He attended BYU's Junior Day in January, he participated in BYU's Elite camp, and he took a few unofficial visits in between. He was also in attendance for BYU basketball's win over Utah during the basketball season as well.
Moala has great size for a high school prospect at 6'4 and 250 pounds. His athletic ceiling is really high, he uses his hands really well at the point of attack, and he is just scratching the surface of his potential.