BYU Football Makes the Cut for Four-Star Offensive Lineman Malakai Lee
On Friday, four-star offensive tackle prospect Malakai Lee trimmed his list of schools to six finalists and BYU made the cut. Lee, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, named BYU a finalist alongside Texas, USC, Michigan, Alabama, and Georgia.
The BYU coaching staff has made Lee a top priority in the 2026 recruiting class. Most of BYU's offensive staff has been out to Hawaii to visit him. Earlier this year, he was visited by Kalani Sitake, Fesi Sitake, TJ Woods, and Sione Po'uha among others.
BYU's recruiting efforts up to this point have made them a finalist alongside some of the top brands in the sport. Lee also received offers from the likes of Arizona, Cal, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, UCF, Utah, and Washington during his recruitment.
Highlighting the unique aspects of BYU and the honor code will be very important in this recruitment. Lee is LDS which gives him a connection to BYU through the church. BYU would do really, really well to add the four-star product to their future offensive line pipeline.
The next step for BYU will be to get Lee on campus for an official visit.
BYU is starting to form the foundation of a potentially great 2026 recruiting class. Lee is one of a large number of coveted that fits BYU's natural recruiting pool in the 2026 class.