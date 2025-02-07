BYU Football Makes the Cut for Four-Star Offensive Lineman Malakai Lee

Much love @BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @fsitake @Pouha91 CoachWoods for visiting with my family and I. Had a great time with you guys.@BYUFBRecruiting 🔵⚪️ GO COUGS!!!

🤟🏽 #CTR@KSKAthletics @PakalaniBello #IMUA #NaKoa pic.twitter.com/EtCR0FemLt