BYU Football Makes the Cut for Texas Athlete Shelton Fuller
Texas athlete Shelton "Manny" Fuller narrowed down his list of schools to six and BYU made the cut alongside Texas Tech, Utah, Oregon State, Houston, and and UTEP. Fuller turned down competing offers in the process, including offers from Baylor, Boise State, Vanderbilt, UTSA, Texas State, and Louisiana Tech among others.
Over the last month, Fuller has taken a handful of official visits, including one to BYU last week. He was one of four official visitors on campus during the early part of last week along with Stevie Amar Jr., Nusi Taumoepeau, and Cole Cogshell. He also took official visits to Texas Tech, Houston, Oregon State, and Utah.
Fuller, who is listed at 6'0 and 185 pounds, plays both running back and safety for Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas. He is talented enough to play either position at the next level.
Whether he ends up playing running back or safety, BYU would do very well to add him to the roster. He plays with physicality on both sides of the ball and he is athletic enough to play a variety of positions. On defense, he is a ball-hawking safety that seeks out contact. On offense, he is dangerous in the open field and he has the speed to take it the distance. You canwatch his highlights here.
Of the recruits that officially visited BYU last week, five of them committed to BYU during or after their visits: LaMason Waller, Tucker Kelleher, Cole Cogshell, Jackson Doman, and Kendal Wall.