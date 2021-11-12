Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    BYU Makes the Top Five for Coveted DB Keionte Scott

    Scott is a DB out of Snow College with over 25 offers
    BYU was the first FBS school to offer Keionte Scott a scholarship in May. Since then, the Snow College defensive back has earned over 25 offers, including offers from Oregon, Florida State, Miami, Colorado, LSU, Cal, and Utah among others. On Sunday, Scott trimmed his list of schools to five and BYU made the cut. Scott's final five include BYU, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, and Auburn.

    Scott has a few different connections to BYU. A pair of his coaches at Snow College, Jan Jorgenson and Tanner Jacobson, played at BYU. He also grew up with BYU running back Miles Davis. In an earlier interview with Cougs Daily, Scott described Davis as a "friend I call my brother that I've known since I was little." In fact, Miles and Keionte have known each other since they were five years old. The childhood friends grew apart before they eventually reconnected in high school.

    When the recruiting dead period ended in June, Keionte made the trip to BYU for an unofficial visit. He also made trips to UNLV and Arizona. Scott is BYU's top remaining target in the class of 2022.

    During his visit, Scott spent a lot of time with BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Gilford was the member of BYU's staff that offered Scott a scholarship in May, and he has been Keionte's main recruiter throughout his recruitment. Keionte observed Coach Gilford one day as he coached at the BYU Summer high school camps. Coach Gilford's passion and energy caught Scott's attention. "They weren't out there just to collect money, they were out there to coach...Coach G was out there sweating," he said.

    After the camp, Scott sat down with Coach Gilford to break down his film, and to discuss the different ways he could be used in BYU's defensive scheme. Keionte noted that BYU likes his ability to play man-to-man coverage.

    BYU has an uphill battle ahead of them if it wants to land Scott's services, but making the top five is an important step in the right direction.

