BYU Football Offers 2025 Quarterback Nolan Keeney
On Saturday, BYU extended a scholarship offer to 2025 quarterback Nolan Keeney. Keeney has been on BYU's radar for months, but BYU's offensive staff has been patiently evaluating different quarterbacks before deciding who to offer first. Keeney, a native of Portland, Oregon, was the quarterback that rose to the top of the list and received an offer. Keeney holds competing offers from Houston, Boise State, Nevada, San Diego State, and Utah State.
The offer to Keeney was a significant one. Prior to the Keeney offer, every quarterback that BYU had offered in the 2025 class had committed to another school. So unless BYU offers another handful of quarterbacks over the next week, Keeney appears to be the top quarterback on BYU's wishlist.
Keeney has ideal size at 6'4 and 215 pounds. In a junior season that was limited by injury, he threw for 2,460 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes. He averaged 19.7 yards per attempt.
Keeney has a big arm and he has a knack for hitting receivers in stride downfield. He isn't a statue in the pocket either. He can scramble around and make plays off schedule using his legs. His release is slightly unorthodox, but he is able to throw accurately both in a clean pocket and on the run.
Whether it's Keeney or another quarterback, BYU must get it right at the quarterback position in the 2025 class. BYU's 2025 class needs not only a quarterback, but a quarterback that can become a starter over the next few years at BYU.