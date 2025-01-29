BYU Football Offers Adam Bywater, the Brother of Former BYU Star Ben Bywater
The BYU coaching staff has been on the recruiting trail the last several weeks. BYU has offered a number of prospects, primarily from the class of 2026. On Monday, BYU offered Olympus star Adam Bywater.
The Bywater name should sound familiar to BYU fans. Adam is the younger brother of former BYU star linebacker Ben Bywater.
Like his older brother, Adam is a star linebacker at Olympus. His recruitment has started to really accelerate over the last few weeks. He currently holds competing offers from Utah, Utah State, Boise State, Arizona State, and San Diego State.
Bywater lined up at both safety and linebacker as a junior. He tallied 80 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups in 2024.
The family ties to BYU make the Cougars an immediate contender in Adam's recruitment. If the last few weeks are any indication, however, his recruiting profile will continue to grow over the next several months. He picked up his first offer from Utah last month. He has received five offers over the last 10 days.
Adam's older brother, Ben Bywater, was going to be a face of the program in 2024. Bywater suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the Kansas game in 2023 and he announced his plans to return for one more season at BYU in 2024. Unfortunately, nerve damage in his shoulder prevented him from playing in 2024.
When healthy, Ben Bywater was a tackling machine for the BYU defense. He averaged 100 tackles per season from 2021-2022. He had the potential to crack the top five in solo tackles by a BYU player in 2024, and he was also positioned to break the all-time record for assisted tackles in 2024. He had 112 solo tackles in his career and 135 assisted tackles.