BYU Offers Florida Wide Receiver Daidren Zipperer

The past weekend a busy recruiting weekend for the BYU football program. On Saturday, BYU announced the addition of former five-star recruit Kingsley Suamataia. Hours later, the Cougars hosted a number of highly-touted 2023 recruits for the Idaho State game. Among them was four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano, the younger brother of 2021 signee Logan Fano. Javance Tupouata-Johnson, a three-star quarterback out of California, was also in attendance.

The recruits that grabbed the headlines were four visitors out of the state of Florida. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain made the trip from Florida to Utah with three of his teammates: Daidren Zipperer, Dontay Joyner, and Dmarius Rucker.

After the visit, BYU offered Daidren Zipperer. Zipperer, a 2023 wide receiver out of Lakeland High School, is a well-rounded wide receiver who is dangerous after the catch. On the visit to BYU, Zipperer said, "The visit went great, the coaches were amazing, the fans were awesome. They [the fans] showed major love as soon as I got out the car, fans were screaming and everything."

After the game, Zipperer met with some of the players and toured the facilities. Wide receiver Samson Nacua talked to Zipperer and gave him his game-worn gloves.

During the tour of the facilities, BYU's staff took Zipperer and fellow recruits to the equipment room. "They showed us the locker room and all the gear the players at BYU get, it was awesome."

The boys from Florida also traveled into the mountains to see snow for the first time. "I was very excited," Zipperer said of seeing snow for the first time.

BYU is the first to offer Zipperer a scholarship.

Daidren is the latest offer in a 2023 class that has a very ceiling for BYU. Between consecutive seasons in the top 15, accepting an invitation to the Big 12, an active fan base, and momentum in the NIL space, BYU has the potential to put together a very special 2023 class.

