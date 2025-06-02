BYU Football Will Host a Long List of Critical Official Visitors in June
The calendar has turned to June. For the BYU football program, the month of June represents the most critical recruiting month of the year and perhaps one of the most significant recruiting months in program history. BYU is scheduled to host more than 20 official visitors on campus, including some of the top recruits in the 2026 class.
In this article, we will list all the recruits that have announced their plans to take BYU official visits this month. There are a handful of other recruits that will take BYU official visits, they just haven't made those plans public yet.
Most of the visits will happen over a two-week period from June 12-22.
June 12-15 Visitors
The smaller of the two groups, but this group will still feature some talented players including BYU commit Ty Goettsche and coveted athlete Kaue Akana.
- Ty Goettsche - TE
- Ramzak Fruen - LB
- Matthew Mason - S
- Kaue Akana - ATH.
June 19-22 Visitors
The most important recruiting weekend of the year. Five-star prospect Ryder Lyons headlines this group of visitors. Expect most BYU commits to be in attendance this weekend, even if they haven't made their visit plans public at this point.
This group is also full of talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
- PJ Takitaki - DE
- Adam Bywater - LB
- Brock Harris - TE
- Lopeti Moala - DL
- LaMarcus Bell - RB
- Taimane Purcell - TE
- Prince Williams - DE
- Nehemiah Kolone - DL
- Terrance Saryon - WR
- Ryder Lyons - QB
- Tommy Tofi - OL
- Graham Livingston - WR
- Legend Glasker - WR
- Bott Mulitalo - OL
- Jax Tanner - OL
- Esaiah Wong - OL