BYU Offers Local Running Back Devaughn Eka
Last week, BYU extended a scholarship offer to local standout Devaughn Eka. Eka, a three-star running back that preps at Lehi High School, is one of just four running backs that BYU has offered in the 2026 recruiting class. We caught up with Eka to discuss his most recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment.
While the scholarship offer was new, the relationship between BYU and Eka is not. "I've been in touch with BYU since I was a sophomore," Eka told BYU On SI. "It's been a great experience getting to know the program and the coaches over the years."
It was BYU head coach Kalani Sitake that officially offered Eka a scholarship. "The conversation with Coach Sitake was very cool and exciting," he said. "He was very enthusiastic and made me feel really welcomed and valued."
As a junior last season, Eka was a key member of a Lehi team that went to the 6A semifinals and narrowly lost 35-34 to eventual state champion Corner Canyon. He tallied nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. He had 15 total touchdowns and he was named to the Deseret News 2024 6A all-state second team after the 2024 season.
On film, Eka is very well-rounded. He runs efficiently between the tackles and he has the burst to hit the hole and get downhill. He reaches his top speed quickly and often turns what looks like a short gain into a chunk play. An underrated aspect of his game is his ability to run with physicality. He doesn't shy away from contact and will get a few extra yards after contact.
He is also a threat as a receiver out of the backfield. He had over 300 receiving yards last season. He made notable progress from his sophomore season to his junior season, suggesting that he has not reached his ceiling.
At this point in his recruitment, he holds competing offers from Utah State, UNLV, and NAU. He's hearing from more schools like Utah and Michigan State as well - it wouldn't be surprising to see his offer sheet grow during the Spring evaluation period.
Over the next few months, Eka is looking forward to getting to know BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga. "My relationship with Coach Unga is pretty good now," Eka said. "We've had some great conversations, and I can't wait to get closer with him over time and really build a strong connection."
On what Coach Unga likes about his game, Eka said, "Coach Unga said he likes my speed the most about my game. He mentioned that my quickness and ability to make plays stood out to him."
Eka doesn't currently have a BYU visit on the calendar, but he is hoping to get down to BYU "soon".