BYU Priority Recruit Lopeti Moala Locks in BYU Official Visit
One of BYU's priority targets in the 2026 recruiting class has locked in his official visit. Davis High School standout Lopeti Moala, a defensive lineman, announced his plans to officiall visit BYU in June. Moala will be on BYU's campus from June 19-22 along with a growing group of priority recruits.
Moala is quite familiar with BYU at this point. He attended BYU's Junior Day in January. He was also in attendance for BYU basketball's win over Utah on Saturday night. The official visit will be another opportunity to show Moala and his family why BYU could be a great fit for him.
Moala is one of the top players in Utah in the 2026 class. His offer sheet includes competing offers from USC, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Washington State. He has announced his plans to take official visits to Utah, Stanford, and UCLA along with BYU.
Moala told BYU On SI last month that he hopes to make his college decision during his Senior football season before signing with his school of choice in December.
It's easy to see why Moala's offer sheet has been growing over the last few weeks. He has great size for a high school prospect at 6'4 and 230 pounds. His athletic ceiling is really high, he uses his hands really well at the point of attack, and he is just scratching the surface of his potential.
Moala also plays basketball for Davis High School. He recently helped the Darts win the 6A Utah State basketball championship.
Other recruits that have announced their plans to officially visit BYU that weekend include PJ Takitaki, Adam Bywater, and Brock Harris. There will be more recruits that will announce their plans to visit that weekend as well.