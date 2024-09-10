BYU QB Commit Nolan Keeney Shines in First Game of Senior Season
On Friday, BYU quarterback commit Nolan Keeney took the field for the first time as a senior. Keeney was dominant, accounting for 300 total yards and 5 touchdowns in a 54-19 win. Keeney was 9/14 for 233 yards through the air and he ran for 62 yards. He also had a 65-yard touchdown run that was called back.
Keeney showed why he emerged as BYU's top quarterback target in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He has a big arm and he is accurate throwing the ball downfield. He averaged a sky-high 16.6 passing yards per attempt. He is also dangerous with his legs when a play breaks down. Ever since BYU's offense struggled with a non-mobile quarterback in 2023, the Cougars have exclusively recruited dual-threat quarterbacks. Keeney fits that description.
The last time BYU signed a high school quarterback that became a long-term starter was clear back in 2018: Zach Wilson. That trend needs to change if BYU hopes to have success in the Big 12. Keeney is, in the opinion of this author, the best candidate to become the next starter that signed with BYU from the high school ranks.
Keeney is all of 6'4 and 215 pounds and his athleticism has improved as he's grown into his frame. He has all the physical tools to be succesful. It will come down to Aaron Roderick's ability to develop him as a decision maker and manager of an offense. In high school, Keeney can get away with buying time and playing off-script to make big plays. In college, he will need to learn how to diagnose a defense and attack its weaknesses.