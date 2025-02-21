Coveted OL Recruit Aaron Thomas to Take BYU Visit
The BYU football program kicks off 2025 Spring camp next week. Along with getting 15 practices in to prepare for the 2025 season, BYU will host dozens of recruits on campus. One of those recruits will be coveted offensive tackle prospect Aaron Thomas.
Thomas, an Arizona native, announced his visit plans for this Spring. He will be in Provo in early March. That will be his first visit before he takes other visits to Arizona, Texas A&M, Kansas, and Ohio State.
Thomas picked up a BYU offer back in January. He holds competing offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Cal, Kansas, and Oregon State among others.
Thomas has an ideal frame for an offensive tackle at 6'7 and 285 pounds. His recruitment has accelerated over the last few months as he has picked up several offers since the end of the 2024 football season. His recruiting profile will continue to grow during the Spring evaluation period.
After getting Thomas on campus for the first time, the next milestone will be getting him on campus for an official visit this Summer. If BYU can get him on campus multiple times, they will be a factor in his recruitment, even as the big-name schools come calling.