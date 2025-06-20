Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Arrives for BYU Official Visit
Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons has arrived in Provo for his official visit, he posted on Instagram. Lyons headlines a star-studded group of official visitors that will be at BYU this weekend.
Lyons will announce his college decision next week after taking his official visit to BYU. After scheduling three official visits originally, Lyons ended up taking official visits only to BYU and Oregon. As of this writing, it looks like a two-team race between the Cougars and the Ducks.
This weekend is arguably the most pivotal recruiting weekend for BYU since at least the turn of the century. Most of BYU's top targets will be on campus. Most of BYU's commits will be on campus as well, including four-star commits Brock Harris and Bott Mulitalo.
Ryder Lyons is undoubtedly the top target on BYU's recruiting board. The five-star quarterback would put BYU's quarterback room in an excellent position in the future, and on top of that, his commitment could sway a few others to BYU. Lyons is as elite as it gets. Should he choose BYU, he would be the highest-rated player to sign with BYU since five-star quarterback Ben Olson signed with the Cougars in 2002.
BYU has been recruiting Ryder Lyons for years. In fact, the Cougars were the first school to offer him a scholarship back in December of 2021. The years of recruiting are coming to an end soon, and BYU is in a good position. Things can change quickly and Oregon made a really strong push during Lyons' official visit. BYU will have the final say this weekend.