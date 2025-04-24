Four-Star Bott Mulitalo Commits to the BYU Football Program
The good news continues pour in on the recruiting trail for BYU. On Thursday, four-star prospect Bott Mulitalo announced his commitment to BYU. The news was first reported by Blair Angulo of 247Sports.
A standout from nearby Lone Peak High School, Mulitalo backed off his commitment to Oregon back in March. Mulitalo committed to the Ducks back in December as a defensive line prospect. He decided to change positions to offensive tackle and when he did, he opened up his recruitment.
Mulitalo picked BYU over competing offers from all over the country, including Oregon, Arizona State, Auburn, Utah, Arizona, USC, Washington, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Nebraska among others.
He is a top 100 player in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he is already a mid four-star recruit. He is the second top 100 player to commit to BYU in the 2026 class joining four-star Brock Harris.
With Harris and Mulitalo committed, BYU has now received commitments from two of the top three players in the state in the 2026 recruiting class. The Cougars rank 33rd in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.
Here's the twist in Mulitalo's recruitment: he is changing positions going into his senior season. Mulitalo has played defensive line and that's where he has been recruited to play at the next level. He announced on "X" his plans to switch to offensive tackle a few weeks ago. BYU was happy to welcome him in as an offensive tackle.
Mulitalo is listed at 6'4 and 275 pounds and he could play on either side of the ball at the next level. For now, BYU will get him in the program and see which position ends up suiting him best in the future.