Four-Star BYU Signee McKay Madsen Wins Back-to-Back State Championships in Track & Field
On Saturday, four-star BYU signee McKay Madsen won the California state high school championship in both the shot put and the discus. It was the second consecutive year that Madsen won the state championship in both events. According to sports anchor Gabe Camarillo, Madsen's shot put throw ranked third nationally and fifth best in the history of California high school track and field.
Madsen committed to BYU at the Navy All-American Bowl back in January. He picked the Cougars over fellow finalists Oregon and UCLA. He also picked up competing offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, and Washington during his recruitment.
Madsen not only starred in multiple sports in high school, he also starred on both offense and defense. When he was offered by BYU, he was offered by both linebackers coach Justin Ena and running backs coach Harvey Unga. He was recruited by schools to play either running back or linebacker. He will start his BYU career with Coach Unga and the running backs.
Madsen played linebacker at the All-American Bowl.
As a junior, Madsen was named to the First Team All-State. He finished with over 1,000 rushing yards, averagin 8.3 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 75 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. His upside is obvious. He moves extremely well at 6'2 and 220 pounds, he is physical, and he is built like a Mack truck.