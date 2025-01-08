Four-Star BYU Target McKay Madsen Will Announce College Decision on Saturday
On Saturday, BYU priority target McKay Madsen will announce his college at the Navy All-American Bowl (formerly the Army All-American Bowl). Madsen, a California native, is a four-star prospect that stars at both running back and linebacker.
BYU is one of three finalists in Madsen's recruitment. He will choose between BYU, UCLA, and Oregon. What was previously a two-way battle between BYU and UCLA turned into a three-way battle between the three finalists when Oregon entered the picture later in the recruiting cycle.
Oregon recently hosted Madsen for an official visit, so they had the chance to make the final impression in his recruitment. BYU hosted Madsen for an official visit over the Summer.
Madsen also picked up competing offers from Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, and Washington State among others during his recruitment.
Madsen is the last priority target that remains uncommitted. Whether he ends up playing running back or linebacker at the next level, he could be a multi-year starter should he pick BYU.
Madsen was offered both by BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena and BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga. Originally, Madsen was told that he could decide which position he wants to play. That hadn't changed even after the official visit. "They are still recruiting me as both RB and LB and leaving the choice up to me," Madsen told BYU On SI after his official visit. "Both position coaches Justin Ena and Harvey Unga are awesome and I have great relationships with both."
As a junior, Madsen was named to the First Team All-State. He finished with over 1,000 rushing yards, averagin 8.3 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 75 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. His upside is obvious. He moves extremely well at 6'2 and 220 pounds, he is physical, and he is built like a Mack truck.