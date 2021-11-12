Four-Star Defender Hunter Clegg Talks BYU Visit

BYU accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 back in September. That invitation coupled with back-to-back seasons in the top 15 has paid immediate dividends on the recruiting trail. After BYU accepted the Big 12 invite, 2022 four-star receiver Cody Hagen and four-star defensive lineman Aisea Moa committed to BYU.

Then former five-star recruit and Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia committed to BYU - he will join the program in January.

In addition, BYU made the top five for coveted JUCO defensive back Keionte Scott. Scott, who has over 25 offers to chose from, is the top '22 JUCO cornerback in the country according to 247Sports.

The class of 2023 represents an even greater opportunity for the BYU recruiting department. The Cougars are recruiting multiple highly-touted players in the class of 2023 like Cormani McClain who put BYU in his top five. The Cougars are also in contention for for four-star prospects like Spencer Fano and Walker Lyons among others.

One recruit BYU fans will learn about over the next year American Fork's Hunter Clegg. Clegg is one of BYU's top targets, and another highly-touted player in the class of 2023.

Hunter Clegg burst onto the recruiting scene in September when he received an offer from Oregon State. Shortly after, he received offers from USC, BYU, Utah, Stanford, Colorado, and Baylor. Earlier this month, Clegg was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports.

On film, it's easy to see why Clegg has risen up the recruiting rankings over the past few months. He has good size at 6'4, 230 pounds, and he is downright explosive off the edge.

BYU hosted Clegg on campus this week for a visit. I caught up with the rising 2023 prospect to discuss his trip down the road to Provo.

"The thing that stood out the most is how well the coaches and players get along and how well they all care," Clegg said of his trip to BYU. "Kalani made sure to come talk to me and make me feel welcome, and the whole coaching staff knew me by name."

Geography isn't the only connection Clegg has to the program. Hunter's second cousin is BYU linebacker Drew Jensen. Connecting with his cousin and BYU defensive end Tyler Batty was one of his favorites part of the visit. "My favorite part was practice hanging out with Tyler Batty and my second cousin Drew Jensen who’s also on the team. They answered a lot of questions for me," Clegg said.

Hunter and his family also attend the same ward as BYU center James Empey.

BYU is one of five schools contacting Hunter the most. "The schools contacting me most right now are BYU, Utah, Stanford, Oregon State, and Colorado, Clegg said. "The rest of my offers also reach out at least once a week."

On what will be the most important factors in his recruitment, Hunter said, "The thing I’m looking for most in my recruitment is where I know I can be happy, where the coaches care, the education, and overall fit."

I expect Hunter to receive more offers during the offseason after teams evaluate his junior film. With over a year to go before Hunter signs with his school of choice, BYU has its work cut out for them if they want to land Clegg's services. As things currently stand, BYU is in a good position.