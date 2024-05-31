Four-Star Georgia WR Sam Turner Schedules BYU Official Visit
June will be one of the most important recruiting months of the year for the BYU football program. The Cougars will host a long list of coveted prospects on campus for official visits. One four-star wide receiver, Georgia native Sam Turner, announced his plans to officially visit BYU in late June. Turner will be on BYU's campus from June 20-23.
Turner picked up a BYU offer back in January. He holds competing offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, USF, and East Carolina among others.
Historically speaking, BYU has never had a lot of recruiting success in Georgia. Last recruiting cycle, however, BYU landed Atlanta native Tre Alexander. The Alexander connection is an important one in the recruitment of Sam Turner. Alexander and Turner were high school teammates - they both prepped at Southwest Dekalb High School in Atlanta.
Alexander will undoubtedly be the player host when Turner gets to Provo for his official visit. Even with the Alexander connection, BYU will have to overcome the odds to get Turner to commit. Georgia dominates the recruiting trail in Georgia, and specifically Atlanta. Since Turner has an offer from the Bulldogs, BYU has its work cut out for them to land the coveted wide receiver. Turner also has an in-state offer from Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech made a late push to flip Tre Alexander before signing day, but Alexander reaffirmed his BYU commitment after taking an official visit.
Getting him on campus is a critically important step. The Cougars have a high success rate when they can get recruits on campus. If BYU can show Turner why BYU is the best place for his future and his development, the Cougars would have a chance to pull off the upset in this one.
There's a lot to like about Sam Turner as a football prospect. He has ideal size for a wide receiver at 6'2, and he is further along in his physical development than most high school prospects. He has the ability to beat cornerbacks with his speed, he runs crisp routes, and he can make contested catches. You can watch his junior highlights here.