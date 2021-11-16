Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Four-Star OL Spencer Fano Talks BYU Visit

    Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 signee Logan Fano
    Author:

    As BYU transitions to the Big 12 beginning in 2023, the importance of recruiting, which has always been critical, is greater than its ever been. BYU only has a few more classes to pad its depth as it heads into a Power Five conference.

    Since the 2022 class is mostly complete, the 2023 class where BYU can make the most headway. Fortunately for the Cougars, there are some supremely talented 2023 players in their traditional recruiting pipeline. One of those player is four-star lineman Spencer Fano. 

    Fano preps down the road from Lavell Edwards Stadium and is the younger brother of 2021 BYU signee Logan Fano. Logan was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021.

    BYU was one of the first schools to offer Spencer a scholarship, and now schools like Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, USC, Stanford, and Utah are competing for Fano's services.

    Fano was in attendance for BYU's last home game of the 2021 season against Idaho State. I had a chance to catch up with him about his unofficial visit.

    Spencer has already been on campus many times and has taken multiple visits. On what made this visit unique, Spencer said, "I’m pretty sure this is the first visit that I’ve had at BYU with my brother where I was a recruit. That made this visit unique."

    Spencer's brother Logan recently returned from his mission to San Antonio, Texas and will join the BYU football program in January.

    Read More

    On the call, I asked Spencer what advice his older brother has given him regarding the recruiting process. Logan overheard the question in the background and answered with a loud "Go Cougs". They both laughed. Logan has made his preference clear, but he has also encouraged him to go the school where he fits in the most. 

    On the visit, Spencer caught up with his friend and fellow BYU target Javance-Tupuotu Johnson. He also spoke with former five-star recruit and now BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia. On his conversation with Kingsley, Spencer said above all else Suamataia  is "glad to be home."

    On the schools that are contacting him the most, Spencer said, "BYU is definitely one of them. Oregon reaches out a lot. Penn State reaches out a lot, Utah as well."

    As things currently stand, Spencer is enjoying the process and he hasn't set a decision timeline. Until Spencer commits to his school of choice, he will be one of the top names on BYU's 2023 wish list.

    Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

    Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

    Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

    Instagram - @BYU_SI

    USATSI_17063119_168390393_lowres

    Four-Star OL Spencer Fano Talks BYU Visit

    Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 signee Logan Fano

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151917_168390393_lowres

    KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    BYU basketball takes on #12 Oregon on Tuesday night

    3 hours ago
    Lorenzo Fauatea vs Wisconsin

    Lorenzo Fauatea Talks Loudest Road Venues and His Favorite Play

    Lorenzo Fauatea takes fans behind stage in another edition of five questions with Fauatea

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17013454_168390393_lowres

    Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 11

    The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl

    Nov 13, 2021
    Caleb Lohner vs San Diego State

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs San Diego State

    BYU and San Diego State tip off at 7 PM MST

    Nov 12, 2021
    Hunter Clegg BYU unofficial visit

    Four-Star Defender Hunter Clegg Talks BYU Visit

    Hunter Clegg is a four-star defensive end out of American Fork High School

    Nov 12, 2021
    Keointe Scott headshot

    BYU Makes the Top Five for Coveted DB Keionte Scott

    Scott is a DB out of Snow College with over 25 offers

    Nov 12, 2021
    Chaz Ah You vs Baylor

    Injury Rehab with BYU Linebacker Chaz Ah You

    BYU star linebacker Chaz Ah You is back with another episode of his exclusive vlog hosted on Cougs Daily

    Nov 12, 2021