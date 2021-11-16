Four-Star OL Spencer Fano Talks BYU Visit

As BYU transitions to the Big 12 beginning in 2023, the importance of recruiting, which has always been critical, is greater than its ever been. BYU only has a few more classes to pad its depth as it heads into a Power Five conference.

Since the 2022 class is mostly complete, the 2023 class where BYU can make the most headway. Fortunately for the Cougars, there are some supremely talented 2023 players in their traditional recruiting pipeline. One of those player is four-star lineman Spencer Fano.

Fano preps down the road from Lavell Edwards Stadium and is the younger brother of 2021 BYU signee Logan Fano. Logan was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021.

BYU was one of the first schools to offer Spencer a scholarship, and now schools like Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, USC, Stanford, and Utah are competing for Fano's services.

Fano was in attendance for BYU's last home game of the 2021 season against Idaho State. I had a chance to catch up with him about his unofficial visit.

Spencer has already been on campus many times and has taken multiple visits. On what made this visit unique, Spencer said, "I’m pretty sure this is the first visit that I’ve had at BYU with my brother where I was a recruit. That made this visit unique."



Spencer's brother Logan recently returned from his mission to San Antonio, Texas and will join the BYU football program in January.

On the call, I asked Spencer what advice his older brother has given him regarding the recruiting process. Logan overheard the question in the background and answered with a loud "Go Cougs". They both laughed. Logan has made his preference clear, but he has also encouraged him to go the school where he fits in the most.

On the visit, Spencer caught up with his friend and fellow BYU target Javance-Tupuotu Johnson. He also spoke with former five-star recruit and now BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia. On his conversation with Kingsley, Spencer said above all else Suamataia is "glad to be home."

On the schools that are contacting him the most, Spencer said, "BYU is definitely one of them. Oregon reaches out a lot. Penn State reaches out a lot, Utah as well."

As things currently stand, Spencer is enjoying the process and he hasn't set a decision timeline. Until Spencer commits to his school of choice, he will be one of the top names on BYU's 2023 wish list.

