Four-Star Tight End Brock Harris Commits to the BYU Football Program
Recruiting season is off to a great start for the BYU football program. On Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Brock Harris committed to BYU over finalists Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, and Utah. Harris is the highest-rated player in the state of Utah in the 247 composite ratings.
Harris is one of the top tight ends in the country in the 2026 recruiting class and a top 70 player in the country. Recruiting services rank Harris as the fifth best tight end in the country in the 2026 recruiting class. He has a big catching radius at 6'6 and he is excellent in contested situations. He has the potential to be a game-changing tight end at BYU.
Harris picked up more than 35 offers during the process, including offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, UCLA, Washington, and Wisconsin among others.
Harris has been a BYU target for years and he had been on BYU's campus for multiple visits. Those years of recruiting culminated in a commitment on Monday.
Getting Harris locked in is important for the momentum of BYU's 2026 recruiting class. The Cougars are in contention for a host of coveted recruits and Harris has relationships with a lot of those recruits. He was most recently in Provo with priority BYU recruits Ryder Lyons, Jaron Pula, and Kennan Pula.
Getting Harris on board could be the start of a special 2026 class for BYU. Harris is the fifth commit of BYU's 2026 class. He joins fellow tight end Ty Goettsche, defensive end PJ Takitaki, cornerback Justic Brathwaite, and quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne.