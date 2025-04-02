Four-Star Tight End, BYU Target Brock Harris Sets Decision Date
With Spring camp in the rearview mirror, it's officially recruiting season for the BYU football program. The BYU coaching staff is looking to capitalize on what could be one of the best, if not the best, recruiting classes in BYU history. The 2026 class is loaded with highly-recruited players that are in BYU's natural recruiting pool. One of those players is southern Utah native Brock Harris.
Harris announced that he will make his college decision on April 7th. He will choose between six finalists: BYU, Michigan, Georgia, Utah, Oregon, and Miami. Harris picked up more than 35 offers during the process, including offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, UCLA, Washington, and Wisconsin among others.
Harris has been a BYU target for years and he has been on BYU's campus for multiple visits. He was most recently in Provo with fellow priority BYU recruits Ryder Lyons, Jaron Pula, and Kennan Pula. Harris knows everything there is to know about BYU as he gets ready to announce his college decision.
Recruiting services rank Harris as the fifth best tight end in the country in the 2026 recruiting class. He has a big catching radius at 6'6 and he is excellent in contested situations. He has the potential to be a really good pass-catching tight end at the next level.
Adding Harris would not only give BYU a four-star tight end in the 2026 class, it would also help BYU build some momentum as it heads into the most important recruiting months of the year.