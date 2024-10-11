Hawaii Edge Vincent Tautua Talks New BYU Offer
During the bye week, the BYU football staff hit the recruiting trail to scout prospects in the 2025 class and beyond. One 2025 prospect from Hawaii, Saint Louis High School standout Vincent Tautua, picked up an offer from BYU on Tuesday. We caught up with the three-star defensive end to discuss his most recent offer from BYU.
Tautua's offer to BYU was a long time coming. "I've been in touch with BYU for quite some time," Tautua told BYU On SI. Vincent has been on the radar of college coaches dating back multiple years. He picked up his first scholarship offer from Utah back in 2022. He has received competing offers from Hawaii, Arizona, and Oregon State during his recruitment as well.
Prior to getting in touch with BYU, the Hawaii native knew relatively little about the BYU football program. "I didn't know much about BYU," he said. "I just believe that BYU has a good football and academic program."
Tautua is hoping to make it out to BYU's campus for a visit. He tells BYU On SI that he is planning to come to the game this weekend, or sometime in November if the plans fall through.
BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga is Vincent's primary recruiter on staff. Listed at 6'4 and 235 pounds, Vincent is being recruited to play edge at BYU. Vincent primarily played middle linebacker as a junior, but he projects as an edge at the next level given his size.
BYU doesn't have many 2025 targets remaining on the board. The late offer to Tautua indicates that this staff will prioritize him over the final stretch of the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Cougars have a great chance to make a great impression with a visit.