June will be a Critical Recruiting Month for the BYU Football Program
While all eyes have been on the BYU basketball program, the BYU football program has quietly been putting together what has the potential to be a great 2025 recruiting class. Six players have already committed to BYU and the coaching staff has lined up a lot of official visits for this month. June will be a critical month for BYU on the recruiting trail, beginning with high school camps and a 7v7 tournament.
The 7v7 tournament kicks off today, Saturday, June 1. High school teams will gather at BYU's campus to compete in a 7v7 tournament.
Then BYU will host two high school camps. One from June 3-5 and another from June 10-12. High school camps have always been an important part of the recruiting calendar. Camps give the BYU coaching staff the opportunity to see and coach prospects in person. For example, quarterback Enoch Watson, who signed with BYU in December, first got in touch with BYU's staff through the high school Summer camps. That relationship turned into an offer and an eventual commitment.
Most importantly, BYU will host a growing list of 2025 prospects for official visits later this month. Here are the recruits that have announced their plans to visit BYU this month. There will be more official visitors that haven't announced their visit plans.
- Cale Breslin - RB (Commit)
- LaMason Waller - WR
- Shelton Fuller - ATH
- Kelepi Vete - DL (Commit)
- Blake Bryce - TE (Commit)
- Tyler Payne - LB (Commit)
- Semi Tualanga - DL
- Stevie Amar - TE
- Sam Turner - WR
Every year, BYU gets a handful of commitments during the month of June. BYU has a great chance to add to the 2025 class this month.