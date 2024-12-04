Kendal Wall Will Bring High Upside to the BYU Defensive Line
On Wednesday, defensive line prospect Kendal Wall signed with the BYU football program. The Mountain Ridge High School standout committed BYU back in the Summer after taking an official visit. Wall was on BYU's campus for an official visit last weekend and he decided to lock down his recruitment after spending time with BYU's coaching staff.
Wall picked up an offer from BYU defensive line coaches Kelly Poppinga and Sione Po'uha after attending BYU's Summer camp. Wall was named the defensive tackle MVP of the camp. Wall is listed as a defensive end prospect by the recruiting services, but his 6'5 frame could allow him to play inside in college if he adds enough weight.
Wall's recruitment was just beginning to accelerate. He picked up his first offer from Washington State just over a month ago. A few days later, he picked up another offer from San Jose State. The Cougars were the first P4 program to pull the trigger and offer him after seeing him in person.
As a senior, Wall took a big step forward and showed why BYU was high on him during camp.