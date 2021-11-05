Oregon Transfer Kingsley Suamataia Commits to BYU

Last week, Oregon offensive tackle and former Orem High School standout Kingsley Suamataia entered the transfer portal. Suamataia, who signed with Oregon as part of the 2021 signing class, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. After seven games at Oregon, Suamataia entered the transfer portal.

As soon as Suamataia entered the transfer portal, BYU's staff made contact. In a matter of hours, Suamataia was BYU's top target for the class of 2022. BYU's staff got to work quickly - they hosted Suamataia on campus for a visit over the weekend.

On Friday, Suamataia announced his attentions to transfer to hometown BYU. Suamataia's announcement represents one of the biggest recruiting victories in BYU history. According to 247Sports, Suamataia will be the third-highest recruit to play for BYU.

In an earlier interview with Cougs Daily during his recruitment, Suamataia said BYU was always a "top school" because of its proximity to home. "I like [BYU] because they're a school that's just down the road, Suamataia said, "They've always been a top school for me."

When executive of recruiting Jasen Ah You was hired in May of 2020, he promised to "swing big" for Utah's highly-touted recruits. "We're going to swing big. We're going after the top guys." Ah You said during his introductory meeting with the media. "If we're going to play a P5 schedule, which we are, we are going to need P5 kids."

The "top guys" Ah You was referring to were players like Kingsley Suamataia and Timpview standouts Raider Damuni and Logan Fano. Shortly after Ah You's hiring, the Cougars' rejuvenated recruiting efforts made them a contender in Kingsley's recruitment.

Ah You's philosophy paid direct dividends on signing day when BYU signed longtime commit Raider Damuni and longtime target Logan Fano - both four-star recruits. The efforts to recruit Suamataia appeared unfruitful, at least on signing day, but they paid off less than one year later. Thanks to BYU's efforts during his original recruitment, the Cougars were the clear leaders on Sauamataia entered the transfer portal.

Suamataia will enroll at BYU in January and will be eligible to participate in spring practices.

Scouting Report

Kingsley was the top 2021 prospect in the state of Utah, and he was named one of the top-five Offensive Tackle prospects in the country by SI All-American. Here's what the scouting team at SI All-American had to say about Kingsley's game coming out of high school:

"Suamataia can bend well for his size and is a well-balanced athlete with good lower-trunk athleticism. He’s effective both versus the run and pass, as he uses good agility and redirect ability to execute his assignments. He can pull and trap, as well as reach and climb from deuce blocks. Suamataia has good movement skills to mirror in pass-protection and can instinctively counter with his mitts during a rush. While he could be a great guard at the college level, we feel he projects well as a left tackle who excels in zone-blocking concepts in the run game."

