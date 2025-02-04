Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne Commits to BYU Football
BYU has picked up a quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class. On Tuesday morning, Skyridge quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne committed to BYU and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. Sweetwyne picked the Cougars over competing offers from Washington State and Utah State.
Sweetwyne is as physically gifted as any quarterback to come out of the state of Utah over the last several years. He is 6'4 and 205 pounds and he can run. He also has a strong arm that can make a lot of throws. He has the physical tools to be a starter at the P4 level. However, he still has a lot of room to develop before he can get there.
Sweetwyne threw for 2,675 yards while completing 62% of his passes as a junior. He threw for 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Cleaning up the interceptions is one area he will need to improve as a senior before he gets to BYU in 2026. To his credit, he got much better in that department as the season progressed. By the time the playoffs rolled around, Sweetwyne was playing his best football.
Sweetwyne is dangerous with his legs. He ran for 930 yards for Skyridge last season. His dual-threat capabilities fit the mold of quarterbacks that have found success under Aaron Roderick.
For BYU, adding Sweetwyne to the future quarterback pipeline is all about upside. If Sweetwyne can develop into the quarterback he is physically capable of being, he could be a very good player at BYU.