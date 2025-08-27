BYU Football Offers One of Ryder Lyons' Top Receiving Targets
Over the weekend, five-star BYU quarterback Ryder Lyons kicked off his senior season with a dominant, five-touchdown performance. Lyons' top target in that game was junior wide receiver Rob Larson. Larson, a 6'2 wide receiver, tallied 9 receptions, 175 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 23-yard two-point conversion.
Two days after BYU's staff watched Larson, BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake reached out to Larson and extended him a scholarship offer.
Larson is part of a loaded wide receiver room at Folsom with Ole Miss commit Jameson Powell and Nevada commit Isaiah Williams. Larson is the youngest of the three star wide receivers, but he was the most productive in week one.
Larson's recruitment is poised to grow over the next eight or nine months. He already holds competing offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado State, Nevada, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.
He has good size, he is athletic, he has reliable hands, and he has the top-level speed to get behind the defense. His speed was on full display on a 67-yard touchdown on Saturday night. Larson got behind the defense and Ryder Lyons threw a strike for the long touchdown.
Later in the game, Larson connected with Lyons again on a long two-point conversion. Larson created some separation and Lyons put the ball in a spot where only Larson could get it.
Lyons' final touchdown pass was another pass to Larson who took a short slant from Lyons and did the rest.
BYU commit Ryder Lyons reacted to Larson's BYU offer on social media on Monday night.
BYU has offered a handful of wide receivers in the 2027 class, but Larson will be a name to monitor this year. A lot of eyes will be on Folsom this year, and Larson's recruitment will continue to grow if he plays like he did over the weekend. It's also worth noting that Larson is not only the teammate of Ryder Lyons, he is also the teammate of BYU target Brody Rudnicki. Rudnicki, who is Lyons' backup at quarterback, also holds a BYU offer.